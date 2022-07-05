Hansal Mehta reveals he was 'on the verge of becoming an alcoholic' when Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar failed

Hansal Mehta is a famous national award-winning Indian director with a career spanning over three decades. He started his career in television with the TV cookery show, Khana Khazana. Later, he made his debut as a feature film director with the 1999 film, Jayate. Then, he directed the 2000 drama film, Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, which starred Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu, Saurabh Shukla, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles. However, the movie failed and was an average grosser at the box office.

Now, in the latest episode of the Bombay Journey on Mashable India's YouTube channel, Hansal opened up on the film's failure and how it impacted him. He said: "When Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar did not work, it's a film I am very proud of, but it never worked. There was political backlash and when all these things happened, I got depressed for 6-7 months and I was on the verge of becoming a certified alcoholic. Luckily something snapped and I said: 'This is not the thing, I will die at the age of 29, I will kill myself by just drinking. I will not make another film in my life.' Then, I picked up the pieces, and I made a film called, 'Chhal' so I started fresh. I have never given up at the start." Later, Hansal directed films like Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh, Chhalaang, and many others.

Meanwhile, Hansal will helm Captain Indian, which is set to be inspired by true events and stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. He also has Dedh Bigha Zameen which features Pratik Gandhi and Khushali Kumar.

