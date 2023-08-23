EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sujoy Ghosh’s next titled Jaane Jaan is set to premiere in September

After captivating audiences for 23 years with her cinematic ventures, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to shift her focus to the realm of OTT. Making her digital debut with Netflix India's adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena stars alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in this crime thriller, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani and Badla fame. Produced by Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films and Jay Puri’s 12th Street Entertainment, the film went on floors last year and wrapped up earlier this year, Now, we unveil the title and release update.

Pinkvilla has learned that the film featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan under Sujoy Ghosh's direction has been titled Jaane Jaan and is slated for a Netflix premiere in September. "After considering multiple titles, the makers have zeroed in on 'Jaane Jaan' as they feel it gives an interesting reference to the storyline. They haven’t locked in the exact streaming date yet but are eyeing the fourth Friday of September, coinciding with Kareena’s birthday, which falls on September 21. The makers will unveil the trailer on September 5 at an event in Mumbai," a reliable source informed us.

The Sujoy Ghosh directorial features Kareena as a divorced, single mother whose life takes an unexpected turn when her estranged ex-husband reemerges one evening. As she, assisted by her neighbour, endeavors to conceal her husband's murder amidst an ongoing police investigation, the essence of the narrative unfolds.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has three films in pipeline

In addition to this project, Kareena is also a part of the London-based thriller with Hansal Mehta, tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders. In the post-production phase, the film is expected to premiere on an OTT platform early next year. Furthermore, Kareena is engaged in Rajesh Krishnan's The Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, a production by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Described as a "comedy chick-flick heist film," it is slated for a theatrical release on March 22, 2024.

We reached out to the producers and representatives of Netflix India for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.