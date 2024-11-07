Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's sons Hrehaan-Hridaan go viral for their good looks; fans call them ‘next superstars of Bollywood’

Hrithik Roshan has always been admired in Bollywood for his charm and good looks, apart from his acting skills. Recently, his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, shared a picture of their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, and fans couldn't stop admiring the grown-up boys and mentioning that they have the potential to be future superstars in the industry.

On November 6, 2024, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a new picture with her sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. In the picture, Khan wore a short black dress with long boots as she posed with her sons, who wore black jackets and pants. Since fans got a glimpse of Hrehaan-Hridaan after a long time, their charming looks made fans admire them.

She captioned it, writing, "I looked up, and you both were standing next to me.. what a feeeeling… Nothing is brighter than my 'SonShine'…#blessedmama." with spark and diamond emojis.

Soon, fans flooded the comment section with praise for the star kids. Many fans compared their looks to those of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan, while others hailed them as the next stars in Bollywood.

Check some comments on Sussanne Khan's post below:

One fan wrote, "These Roshan genes are gening," and another wrote, "Seeing Hrehaan and Hridaan after all these years is amazing! You've grown so much-so proud of you both. Keeping up the great work and keep shining." Comparing their fan, one fan commented, "One looks like Hrithik and the other looks like Zayed, your brother." with a heartwarming emoji, while another comment read: "They look like their @itszayedkhan uncle."

For those unaware, Hrithik married Sussanne Khan, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, at a private ceremony in Bangalore. They welcomed their elder son, Hrehaan, in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. However, the couple parted ways in December 2013, and their divorce was finalized in November 2014. Despite their separation, the ex-couple share a good bond and are often spotted at events with their respective partners.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Presently, he is busy filming for his next War 2.

