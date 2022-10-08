Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad claps back at troll who called her outfit ‘yuck’
Saba Azad has reacted to a troll who dropped a nasty comment dissing her look for Richa Chadha’s wedding reception.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently got married, and they hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their family and friends. Many celebrities from the film industry such as Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Tabu, Dia Mirza and others attended the reception. Saba Azad looked absolutely stunning in a green ethnic ensemble as she arrived with her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. Saba then posted some gorgeous pictures in the outfit, and while her fans showered love on her, a social media user dissed her look and outfit, and posted a rather mean comment on Saba’s post.
Saba Azad reacts to troll who called her outfit ‘yuck’
Saba Azad took to her Instagram to post pictures in the outfit that she wore to the reception. A troll dropped a nasty comment on Saba’s post, and it was uncalled for. Dissing Saba’s look, the Instagram user wrote, “You were looking like chheeee (yuck), eeew, yaak, whatever you understand...Take it." Not one to take it lying down, Saba clapped back at the troll and shared a screenshot of the person’s profile along with the comment, on her Instagram stories.
Saba then schooled the troll and wrote, “This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate - there are many like her out there - don't be like Shruti - feel free to unfollow me (smiley emoticon). Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon!!"
Saba Azad posts gorgeous pictures in the outfit she wore for Richa Chadha’s reception
Saba Azad looked every bit elegant in a bright green kurta set from Raw Mango, and sharing the pictures, she wrote that she only dresses up nicely on rare occasions. “I only dress nice on rare rare occasions ( yes im a mutt and I couldn’t care less what you think of my duds) and this one was definitely worth it, thank you @therichachadha and @alifazal9 for inviting us to celebrate your love - it gives hope of a future where love wins - above all else,” she wrote.
Richa Chadha dropped a lovely comment in response to Saba Azad’s post and it read, “Dear Saba, you look luminous. And love always wins… there’s no version of the world where it doesn’t… just takes time. Thank you for being with us, you looked great and loved up too @hrithikroshan."
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for a while now, and the two made their first official public appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.
