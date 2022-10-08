Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad claps back at troll who called her outfit ‘yuck’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently got married, and they hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their family and friends. Many celebrities from the film industry such as Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Tabu, Dia Mirza and others attended the reception. Saba Azad looked absolutely stunning in a green ethnic ensemble as she arrived with her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. Saba then posted some gorgeous pictures in the outfit, and while her fans showered love on her, a social media user dissed her look and outfit, and posted a rather mean comment on Saba’s post. Saba Azad reacts to troll who called her outfit ‘yuck’

Saba Azad took to her Instagram to post pictures in the outfit that she wore to the reception. A troll dropped a nasty comment on Saba’s post, and it was uncalled for. Dissing Saba’s look, the Instagram user wrote, “You were looking like chheeee (yuck), eeew, yaak, whatever you understand...Take it." Not one to take it lying down, Saba clapped back at the troll and shared a screenshot of the person’s profile along with the comment, on her Instagram stories. Saba then schooled the troll and wrote, “This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate - there are many like her out there - don't be like Shruti - feel free to unfollow me (smiley emoticon). Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon!!"