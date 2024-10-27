Ibrahim Ali Khan shares warm hug with rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Diwali bash; introduces her to Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

Born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan keeps grabbing headlines in various gossip columns. The star kid is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an upcoming film, Sarzameen. Apart from the professional front, his personal life also receives a lot of attention on social media. Ibrahim Ali Khan, who attended Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party last night, shared a warm hug with rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari. Ibrahim also introduced her to Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia at the bash.

In a video on Instagram, Palak Tiwari can be seen coming out of her car outside the venue of the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Diwali bash. Palak looks back at the paparazzi while flashing a million-dollar smile. The actress then moves ahead to meet her rumored beau Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Palak opted for a brown top and blue jeans for the occasion and kept her hair open. The clip shows Ibrahim hugging Palak at the venue. Palak and Ibrahim then interact with Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia as he presumably introduces her to the couple.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was among the celebrities who attended the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Diwali bash on October 27, 2024. Vijay and Tamannaah also graced the event. Ibrahim sported a black embroidered outfit for the occasion. In another clip, the star kid posed for the paparazzi and wished them ahead of the festival.

Coming back to Ibrahim and Palak, lately, they have been spotted on various occasions. While the rumored couple hasn't confirmed that they are dating, their frequent public appearances and social media activities hint that a romance is brewing between them.

Earlier in June this year, Palak Tiwari was spotted leaving Ibrahim Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai. Palak opted for a black top and matching bell-bottom pants. Later that night, Ibrahim was snapped leaving the residence in a black tee.

Reportedly, they left in separate cars from his house. Pictures and videos of their appearance went viral on social media back then.

For the uninitiated, Palak Tiwari is Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary's daughter. Palak made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023.

