Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Diwali Bash: Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor, Karan Johar, Agastya Nanda and more dazzle in their ethnic best

As Diwali is right around the corner, Bollywood is celebrating the pre-festival parties in Mumbai. A few days after Manish Malhotra's bash, designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla has now hosted the Diwali party ahead of the festival. Celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Karan Johar, Agastya Nanda and others dazzled in their ethnic best at their bash.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor can be seen coming out of their car outside the venue of the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Diwali bash. Anil looked great in his beige sherwani for the occasion.

While Sunita went straight to the venue, Anil posed for the paparazzi solo. The 67-year-old actor also waved at the paparazzi while flashing his million-dollar smile.

Karan Johar arrived with Agastya Nanda at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Diwali bash tonight. Karan Johar posed for the paparazzi while making a namaste gesture. KJo opted for a beige shimmery kurta with white loose pants.

Agastya joined the filmmaker outside the venue. After Karan went inside, The Archies star posed for pictures solo. The actor wore an ethnic blue kurta with white trousers.

Natasa Stankovic arrived at this Diwali party too. Natasa was accompanied by her close friend Alexsandar Alex Illic. Aleksander helped the model-turned-actress get out of the car. Natasa looked stunning in a red designer saree. Alexsandar wore a traditional white and beige outfit for the occasion.

Natasa and her friend Aleksandar posed together for the paparazzi at the party. She was earlier married to cricketer Hardik Pandya. Aleksandar is Disha Patani's rumored boyfriend.

In addition to them, celebrities such as Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl were also spotted at the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla party. New parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were snapped at the party too. Richa and Ali also brought their newborn baby to the Diwali bash.

Bhumi Pednekar and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted at the party as well. More celebrities are coming into the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Diwali bash tonight. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.