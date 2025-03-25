Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan's onscreen dad Jugal Hansraj REACTS to trolling of debutante and Khushi Kapoor; ‘Personal attacks are...'

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor shared screen space in the rom-com Nadaaniyan, which was released digitally earlier this month. After the film's release, both the lead stars were subjected to harsh criticism on social media for their performance in the movie. In response, Jugal Hansraj, who played Ibrahim's on-screen father, condemned the personal attacks on the young actors.

While speaking with India Today Digital, Jugal Hansraj, addressing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's online trolling, stated, "Criticism should be constructive. If somebody who knows about cinema or has some experience in the field has a show or an article where they write about what worked and what didn't, that's something one can learn from."

He pointed out "personal attacks" on social media and labeled them "silly and petty." The actor stated that even when he doesn't connect with a film, he never calls it "bad" and believes that it simply didn't work for him. He articulated his belief by remarking how some people believe of knowing everything.

The Nadaaniyan actor further explained his point by drawing a comparison between the current and the past times. He mentioned that many actors started their careers in the 80s but were given time and space to grow as there was no social media.

"There was equal awkwardness in all of us when we started off, but because of the lack of social media, there wasn't this unfair scrutiny," he added.

The Mohabbatein actor underlined the fact that newcomers face immense pressure due to the "intense spotlight. He said that in the world of social media, anyone can be a critic, irrespective of whether they've ever been on a film set or not.

On a concluding note, he strongly condemned the nature of personal attacks, particularly those targeting appearances.

"Personal attacks are not cool. If you have something constructive to say, please say it. That kind of feedback helps actors learn and improve. But personal attacks about appearance get murky and messy. I'm obviously not in favor of that kind of criticism," he said.

Jugal Hansraj played Dr Sanjay Mehta, Ibrahim Ali Khan's father, in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan.