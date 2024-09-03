IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: PIL filed in Delhi HC demanding ban on Vijay Varma starrer Netflix series for THIS reason

Vijay Varma starrer IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has been grabbing a lot of headlines lately. A day after Netflix head was summoned; a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a ban on Anubhav Sinha’s directorial for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by distorting facts.

The plea filed on Monday demanded a ban on Vijay Varma starrer OTT series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack on the grounds of distorting facts about the real identities of the real hijackers. It has been alleged in the plea that Anubhav Sinha’s directorial series wrongly shows the hijackers as having names like Bhola and Shankar, the other names of Lord Shiva, which hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

The petition has been filed by Hindu Sena president and farmer Surjit Singh Yadav. He has demanded the Center and the Maharashtra government to cancel the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and direct them to ban the series for its public viewing.

“The distortion of crucial facts about the real identities of the hijackers not only misrepresents historical events but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and misinformation, warranting interference of this court to prevent further public misunderstanding and potential harm,” the petition stated.

Meanwhile, the central government summoned the content head of the OTT platform Netflix India on Monday over the series. He has been asked to issue an explanation on the allegedly combative aspects of the series, portraying the 1999 hijack of an Indian Airlines flight by Pakistan-based terror outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.

Crafted by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava, the series is based on the book draws inspiration from the book Flight Into Fear: The Captain's Story by Devi Sharan, the flight's captain, and journalist Srinjoy Chowdhury.

Apart from Vijay, the series also features Naseeruddin Shah, Dia Mirza, Rajiv Thakur, Pooja Gor, Patralekhaa, Aditya Srivastava, Pankaj Kapur and more in the key roles. The series dramatizes the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 on December 24, 1999, which is considered to be the longest hijack in the history of aviation.

The much-talked-about series, released on Netflix on August 29, 2024, has been receiving immense love from cine lovers.

