9 best Indian female directors who gave a new ‘nazariya’ to cinema

The Hindi film industry is filled with enchanting tales and Indian women directors are the ones leading the way. The female filmmakers in Bollywood have consistently brought a unique perspective to the stories that grace the silver screen every week.

Whether it's romantic comedies or colorful masala films, these women have truly worked wonders in the world of cinema and it's definitely worth recognizing their contributions. Let's take a moment to appreciate some of these talented ladies who have reshaped Indian cinema with their dedication and artistry.

9 best Indian female Bollywood directors who are the epitome of brilliance:-

1. Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar is best known for her nuanced storytelling and strong character-driven narratives. She debuted as a director with Luck By Chance (2009), a film that gave a realistic glimpse into the film industry. Her subsequent films, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) were massive hits, proving her knack for ensemble casts and out-of-the-box storylines.

Zoya co-founded Tiger Baby Films, a production house known for its innovative content. Her achievements include multiple Filmfare Awards and critical acclaim for the Netflix anthology Lust Stories and Gully Boy (2019), which was also selected as India's official entry for the Oscars.

2. Mira Nair

An international icon, Mira Nair made her mark with the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay! (1988), a gritty depiction of Mumbai's street children. Nair's body of work spans various themes and geographies, including Mississippi Masala (1991), Monsoon Wedding (2001), and The Namesake (2006).

Her films often explore complex cultural and social issues with empathy and insight. Nair has received numerous accolades, including the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. Her influence extends beyond cinema through her work with the Maisha Film Lab, nurturing young African filmmakers.

3. Farah Khan

Farah Khan is known for her commercial blockbusters and choreographic brilliance. She transitioned from a celebrated choreographer to a successful director with Main Hoon Na (2004). Her directorial outings including Om Shanti Om (2007) and Happy New Year (2014), have been major box-office successes, known for their vibrant music and entertaining storylines. Farah has received numerous awards, including the National Film Award for Best Choreography.

4. Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde's directorial debut, English Vinglish (2012), was a heartfelt story about self-discovery, starring Sridevi in her comeback role. The film was a critical and commercial success, earning Shinde numerous awards, including the Women's International Film and Television Showcase.

Her second film, Dear Zindagi (2016), starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, continued her streak of success with its thoughtful exploration of mental health. Shinde is celebrated for her sensitive and relatable storytelling and last produced the 2022’s title Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

5. Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti, known for her versatile storytelling, made her directorial debut with Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007). Her subsequent films, Talaash (2012) and Gold (2018) were proof that she holds the ability to handle diverse genres, from supernatural thrillers to sports dramas. Kagti is also a co-writer of critically acclaimed films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy.

She has been recognized with multiple awards for her work and is a co-founder of Tiger Baby Films with Zoya, contributing significantly to contemporary Indian cinema. Her upcoming film Superboys of Malegaon is scheduled to premiere in the Gala section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

6. Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar who happens to be the daughter of legendary lyricist Gulzar, has carved a niche with her gripping narratives and socially relevant themes. She debuted with Filhaal... (2002), followed by a hiatus, and then returned with critically acclaimed films like Talvar (2015) and Raazi (2018).

One of her most critically acclaimed films Chhapaak (2020), starring Deepika Padukone, tackled the issue of acid attacks and sparked a much-need conversation among the audiences. Gulzar's films have received numerous awards and she last helmed Vicky Kaushal-fronted Sam Bahadur.

7. Nandita Das

Nandita Das is known for her bold choices and socially conscious films. She made her directorial debut with Firaaq (2008) which was a sensitive exploration of the aftermath of the Gujarat riots. Her second film, Manto (2018) was a biopic of the controversial writer Saadat Hasan Manto and received critical acclaim globally.

Das is also an accomplished actress and activist, with accolades like the Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Government.

8. Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao made her directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Dhobi Ghat (2010) which was a film that beautifully captured Mumbai's essence. Known for her offbeat and experimental style, Rao has also produced notable films like Peepli Live (2010) and Dangal (2016). Her work in promoting indie cinema and mentoring young filmmakers is commendable and her most recent release Laapataa Ladies was both commercial and critical success.

9. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari made her notable debut with Nil Battey Sannata (2016 which was a heartwarming tale about the aspirations of a single mother. Her subsequent films, Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Panga (2020), further established her as a director to watch. Tiwari's films are known for their strong characters and relatable storytelling. She has received several awards, including Filmfare Awards, and is largely celebrated for her contribution to contemporary Indian cinema.

These Indian female directors have not only broken barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry but have also enriched Bollywood with their unique voices and perspectives.

