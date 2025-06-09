Is Amol Parashar also waiting for 'right time' like Vicky Kaushal to make rumored relationship with Konkona Sensharma official?

Actors Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar are rumored to have been dating for quite some time now. Though the duo never confirmed their relationship, they were seen sharing a hug and posing together at the screening of Gram Chikitsalay. Now, Amol opened up on the relationship for the very first time and shared how Vicky Kaushal was stuck in a similar situation while dating Katrina Kaif.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Amol Parashar opened up on relationship rumors with Konkona Sensharma and shared that everyone began assuming that they were dating, but nobody came and asked him.

However, he added that he doesn’t get affected and has moved on from the rumors. He also emphasized that if anything ever happens, he’ll be the one to share it on social media himself.

The Gram Chikitsalay actor shared his perspective on relationships, saying that closeness varies from person to person and not every bond needs a label. He added that what truly matters to him is mutual happiness, both partners and their families being content.

Amol also reflected on a similar past moment during the shoot of Sardar Udham, when rumors of Vicky Kaushal dating Katrina Kaif were doing the rounds on social media. He shared, “I remember something similar happening with Vicky, and I was like: ‘Bhai, bata do sabko because people are asking me’. And he was like: ‘I will, at the right time’,”

Amol Parashar also finds it amusing that his personal life attracts more buzz than his professional life. He jokes that no matter how much acting he does, it’s always the link-up rumors that grab the spotlight.

The actor further opened up on his thoughts on marriage and shared that while his mother used to 'pressurize' him initially, she has eased off lately. He shared that anything can happen, and he enjoys keeping life unpredictable, something his family is well aware of.

If and when he ties the knot, he joked that it’ll be Instagram official, since that’s what seems to matter most these days. For now, he has nothing new to share on the front.

