Ishaan Khatter Birthday: When Dhadak actor recreated Dil Chahta Hai’s iconic scene with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor’s brother and actor Ishaan Khatter is celebrating his 29th birthday today, i.e. November 1, 2024. On this special occasion, let’s revisit a humorous video of Shahid, Ishaan, and Mira as they channeled their inner Akash, Sameer, and Priya from Dil Chahta Hai and recreated an iconic scene from Farhan Akhtar’s movie.

Back on December 11, 2022, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter shared a hilarious video recreating an iconic scene from Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai. In the video, the Kapoor brothers were joined by Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput. As we can see, Shahid stepped up to play Aamir Khan’s character Aakash, while Ishaan turned Saif Ali Khan’s naïve Sameer, and Mira turned Sameer’s girlfriend, Priya, played by Suchitra Pillai.

The video begins with Mira explaining Ishaan something while he tries to speak and utters Saif’s humorous dialogue, "Haan Main... Magar Woh… Suno Toh.” Shahid further instigates him while drinking coffee, stating, "arey mard ban... be a man; arey usne teri mardaangi ko lalkaara hai. Dikha use." A convinced Ishaan walks off with determination to confront his sister-in-law and says, "Bhabs."

However, Mira bluntly tells him, "Ishaan, bano mat, main tumhari shakal bhi nahin dekhna chahti... go to hell" and bursts into a peel of laughter while giving him a tight slap. This leaves everyone else to crack up as well. The video further continues with goofy pictures of the trio with Dil Chahta Hai’s title track in the background. "Dil kya chahta hai?" the post was captioned.

Reacting to the video, fans couldn’t help but drop hilarious reactions, gushing over the trio. A fan wrote, "I don't know who is more cute—Shahid or Ishan? " while another fan stated, "That thappad was unscripted, seriously," while another fan stated, "Thappad was real" and another fan mentioned, "I don't get tired of watching this video over and over again... this is very natural, sorry Ishaan if you have to be in pain from being slapped by Bhabi repeatedly."

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut in 2018 with Karan Johar-backed Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He recently made his Hollywood debut with the series The Perfect Couple alongside Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, and others.

