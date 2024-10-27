Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi raise temperature with their latest beach vacation PICS; Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and more shower love

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Bollywood's popular sibling duo, never cease to turn heads with their stunning posts and public appearances. Recently, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress raised the temperature as they shared pictures from their beach vacation.

Today, on October 27, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with her sister, Khushi Kapoor. In the pictures, the gorgeous sisters were seen enjoying their beach time during the golden hour. The first snap featured the duo posing and flashing a sweet smile, followed by another snap as they faced back towards the camera with a beach and beautiful sunset in the backdrop.

While the Ulajh actress opted for a blue monokini in the photo, Khushi was seen in a red swimsuit. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, "I'll be looking at the moon, but I'll be seeing you," followed by a red heart emoji. She also added Billie Holiday’s I’ll Be Seeing You in the background.

Take a look

Reacting to the post, Ananya Panday dropped a red-heart emoji in the comments section whereas Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, among others hit the like button.

In addition to this, several fans also dropped their reactions on the post as one fan wrote, "Cutie and patutie" another fan commented, "Gorgeous sissss" while a third fan expressed, "My love to both" and another user inquired, "Where is shiku" while another user wrote, "where are vedang and shikhu."

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia India earlier this year, Khushi called her sister, Janhvi, as her main support system. The Archies actress shared that her sister always guides her through everything, even if it's something small and irrelevant.

“I feel she is a kind of parent to me. She just talks me through everything, tells me I am doing good,” she said further adding that the Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actress also gives her pep talks.

On the work front, Janhvi is busy shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the is poised to release on April 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor has a romantic film opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in the pipeline; poised to release on Feb 7, 2025.

