Anant-Radhika Wedding: Katy Perry’s performance was surprise for couple; Photographer recalls shooting pheras with wildlife cameras

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a five-month-long affair spread across Gujarat, Europe, and Mumbai. The son and daughter-in-law of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani had a celebration like a festival attended by the biggest names across the world.

Recently, the wedding photographer of the Ambanis revealed the challenges he faced and how some of the biggest moments were a surprise for the couple.

Katy Perry’s performance among many surprises planned by Anant and Radhika

Himanshu Patel who is the founder of Epic Stories shared BTS stories from the gala event in a recent interview with Indian Express. He who previously captured several celeb weddings like Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, and Shweta Tripathi-Chaitanya Sharma was asked about the surprises he came across as a photographer.

He was quick to say that there were several ‘special moments’ but not surprises for him as his team in most cases were already told about things being planned. He added, “For the couple, there were a lot of surprises. The Katy Perry show on the cruise, the couple didn’t know! There were many things that were kept as a surprise for Anant and Radhika.”

It was only to ensure that the cameras could capture the reaction of the couple when they witnessed the surprises unfold.

Did you know Anant and Radhika’s pheras were shot with wildlife lenses?

Patel admitted that the most difficult set of the shoot was one which happened in Jamnagar and everything after that felt easy. He recalled rolling the lavish Italy cruise celebration with a lot of fun and less stress. “There was no ceremony, people were just celebrating, so it was a chill atmosphere, where we actually enjoyed and bonded with the couple, the family,” Himanshu added.

The Ambanis expected the photographers to be largely discreet which made the camera team feel that despite not having control in their hands, they had to make sure the best of moments were captured. Himanshu added, “Never in our lives we have used wildlife lenses at weddings! When they were sitting in their mandap, I shot their pheras while being at least 200-300 meters away. It was tough and tiring.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.

