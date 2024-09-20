John Abraham's doppelganger takes internet by storm with his style; Don't miss VIDEOS

John Abraham, who was recently seen in Vedaa, made his acting debut with Jism in 2003 opposite Bipasha Basu. He gained recognition after playing an antagonist role in Yash Raj Films' Dhoom in 2004. John is known for his action-hero persona and is a fitness freak. The model-turned-actor garners massive fan-following with fans drooling over his chiselled physique and cute dimples on his face. Meanwhile, a doppelganger of John Abraham has taken the internet by storm with his style.

An actor named Ilias Christophoridis has an uncanny resemblance to John Abraham. His Instagram handle says it all. Recently, Ilias dropped a video of lipsyncing the title track from John's 2015 film, Welcome Back. He is acing the lyrics of the song in the clip and looks quite like the Vedaa actor.

The actor in the discussion dedicated the video to his fans in India and used hashtags such as #johnabraham #bollywood #hindi #bollywoodsongs and more. "That’s for my Indian Peeps," read the caption.

Watch the video here:

Fans are in awe of this actor who is a doppelganger of John Abraham. Many netizens dropped their reactions in the comment section. "Yes exactly, he looks like you..." read a comment.

"Handsome hunk with Hindi skills and John looks," an Instagram user wrote. "For a second I thought it was John, like wtf you guys look so similar, need to get a DNA test," read another comment.

"Yes it's true suddenly I'm shock," read a comment.

If this clip isn't enough to make you believe, don't forget to take a look at these pictures below:

His recent Instagram posts are filled with comments like "John Abraham lagta hai bhai" or "John Abraham from another universe." "I believe John Abraham’s father have visited your country when he was in his prime day," read a comment on one of his videos.

Going by his Instagram bio, Ilias Christophoridis has acted in Chicago, The Musical, the theatrical play in Arabia. He is a TV series actor.

John Abraham has worked in movies like Housefull 2, Garam Masala, No Smoking, Taxi No 9211, New York, and more.

