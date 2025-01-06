John Abraham's Mumbai Saga co-actor Rohit Roy reveals he used to make them eat food during shoot but wouldn't have any himself; here's why

John Abraham is well-known in Bollywood for his fitness, disciplined lifestyle, and well-built physique. Recently, Rohit Roy, who worked with the actor in Mumbai Saga in 2021, revealed that the actor would avoid eating on set but ensured that everyone else ate. At the same time, John shared an important fitness tip with Rohit, advising him to avoid eating carbs the next day after binge-eating to prevent excess weight gain.

He shared, "The first day, I noticed he didn't eat anything… he did the same on the second day. Then I realized he was calling us for food, feeding us, but not eating anything himself. Then he would say, 'Don't worry, yaar, don't feel guilty. You have eaten all this food; tomorrow, don't eat carbs.' That was serious advice."

Roy mentioned that they ordered food from Shaad Randhawa's restaurant, Bayroute, especially when shooting in South Mumbai. Everyone enjoyed kebabs, hummus, and other delicacies, and John personally ordered food for them.

The Pathaan actor also motivated Roy to stay fit during the shoot because Roy aimed to look bigger than John's physique. He wanted to ensure people didn’t assume he got the role due to his friendship with Sanjay Gupta. Meanwhile, Roy was surprised that the Force actor would maintain his intense workout routine at home and still arrive on time for the shoot.

