John Abraham proves why he’s everyone’s favorite as actor celebrates birthday with fans; VIRAL VIDEO

John Abraham, a renowned icon in Bollywood's action genre, is famous for his commanding presence and electrifying stunts. With a career spanning over two decades, he continues to enthrall audiences. Today (December 17), the actor is celebrating his birthday and marked the occasion by spending time with his fans, proving once again why he's loved by so many.

A heartwarming video of John Abraham celebrating his birthday with fans has gone viral. In the clip, the actor is seen receiving a shawl from his fans, who drape it over his shoulders, and a cake as a birthday gift.

The Pathaan actor, ever gracious, then poses for memorable photos with his fans, creating a moment that’s simply too good to miss. His genuine connection with them proves why he remains one of Bollywood's most beloved stars.

For his special day, he kept it simple yet stylish, opting for a white t-shirt paired with black trousers, a matching cap, and shoes. As always, he looked dapper and effortlessly cool.

Recently, John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal posted a charming picture on Instagram that radiates warmth and joy. The couple is seen posing together, with Priya looking effortlessly chic in a beige sleeveless dress, white slippers, and a ponytail, while John exudes his signature charm in black denim, a white t-shirt, and a black jacket.

The duo stand in front of a snow-covered Christmas tree, perfectly capturing the holiday spirit. Priya also shared a video showcasing the snowfall, the lively party atmosphere, and the festive celebration, adding two white heart emojis to the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham was last seen in Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani, which was released on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles.

