Kal Ho Naa Ho EXCLUSIVE: Delnaaz Irani recalls not receiving call for 20-25 days after auditioning for her role in Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer

Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, is set to re-release on big screens on November 15. Ever since the announcement was made, the fans have been extremely exicyed to watch the cult movie in theatres. Amidst this buzz, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Delnaaz Irani, who portrayed the role of Sweetu in Kal Ho Naa Ho. While talking to us, the actress revealed not receiving a call back for a long time after auditioning for the film.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Delnaaz Irani how she feels about Kal Ho Naa Ho's re-release after 21 years. Commenting on this, she said, "It's a memorable moment. I manifested it." Delnaaz shared that while watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, she wished for the movie's re-release.

Delnaaz shared, "The next morning, I was scrolling my Instagram and I just saw the announcement and I was like, 'Oh my God, look what I asked for and look what I have got.' It was surreal. I'm at a loss of words. Things have changed over 20-25 years now. While discussing things with people, I would always say that 'I wish Kal Ho Na Ho was released in the Instagram world.' I manifested it and it worked."

First reaction after receiving Kal Ho Naa Ho offer:

When asked about her first reaction to receiving the offer of Sweetu in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Delnaaz mentioned having "no second thoughts" about the film. Describing her character traits, Delnaaz elaborated, " Sweetu was the most loveable and most confident character. She was portrayed that she loves herself, her food, her clothes, loving the way she looks. I think Sweetu was a very fun-loving character in the entire film."

She continued, "There was no reason why I would turn down such a great role. Firstly, the role was so well written. Secondly, when I got offered, I got a call from Dharma Productions, Yash Johar was producing it."

Delnaaz reveals not receiving calls for 20-25 days:

Delnaaz mentioned how she got a call directly from Dharma Productions, and thus, she went for the auditions. Recalling her first day at the Dharma office, she mentioned that Puneet Malhotra conducted her auditions and explained her role to her. After auditioning for the character, Delnaaz revealed that she didn’t hear back from the production house for 20 to 25 days, which made her think she had missed out on the role.

Delnaaz stated that the thought of losing out on the role didn't bother her much as she was doing a successful show, Yes Boss, back then in 2000. The actress disclosed receiving a call one day from the Dharma office asking her to give a final audition for the role in front of Kal Ho Naa Ho director Nikhil Advani.

Delnaaz recalled performing a scene from the film in front of the director and feeling "nervous," but she noted that Nikhil loved her audition. Speaking about her character, Delnaaz stated that her character Sweetu was a well-written and well-edged part that changed the perception of a friend. She emphasized that Preity Zinta's character, Naina, was incomplete without her best friend, Sweetu.

After signing on for the role, Delnaaz mentioned that she asked no questions and dedicated herself completely to the film. Reflecting on the buzz after the release of Kal Ho Naa Ho, Delnaaz remembered how fans were enthusiastic about each character, and she noted that they particularly loved her outfits.

Without naming the industry's senior actors, Delnaaz expressed her joy about receiving compliments from them. She recalled how the senior actors ranked her among the top 20 actors on the supporting actors list who have made an impact.

Delnaaz was questioned about her experience of working Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan and her equation with them. Replying to this, "Whenever I meet Preity, she has always been very warm. I have had a great working experience with all three of them. All were very loving, very caring and very supportive."

Particularly talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Delnaaz recalled, "I used to look up to Shah Rukh. I had cold feet every time I used to see him. Meri toh bolti band ho jaati thi. I used to admire him, looking at him, and observing him. Saif is fun-loving, masti and jokes. The vibe was very different around Saif. Today it's been so many years, as and when we meet at some events, parties or shoots, we are always very cordial.

Talking about Preity complimenting her during her Bigg Boss 6 stint, Delnaaz quoted, "When Preity came on Bigg Boss, she got gifts and she told Salman Khan 'I want Delnaaz to win. I feel she is the idol contestant for Bigg Boss.' That was really sweet of her."

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Kal Ho Naa Ho released on November 28, 2003, on big screens. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, the movie stars Jaya Bachchan, Delnaaz Irani, Reema Lagoo in pivotal roles.

