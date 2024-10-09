Most Profitable Production House of India: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series tops with over Rs 1200 crore; Aditya Chopra's YRF 2nd with around Rs 150 crore

Discussing the box office collection of films has now become very casual among movie enthusiasts. The audiences, in the last 2 decades or so, have started showing keen interest in the profitability of a film they plan on watching. While the movie collections are at the back of the mind of every box office enthusiast, not many know about the profits that movie production houses make, which enable them to produce big films that go onto become money-spinners.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Is By Far The Most Profitable Movie Production House In India

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is by far the most profitable movie production house of the last financial year. Of the revenues of over Rs 2900 crore generated (Rs 900 crore odd from movies), the company made a robust profit of slightly over Rs 1200 crore if data shared by the Registrar of Companies website is anything to go by. Major revenue of T-Series is coming from its music sub-division. From primarily being a music producing company to now, not just being among the top production houses of the country but the top movie production company currently is a phenomenal feat. T-Series, after Covid-19, had the busiest slate of all the production houses. It shows how focused they have become about their futures in the movie production business. They have a couple of big films lined up for release within a month and that says it all. Among their upcoming biggies which will soon go into production are Spirit and Animal Park.

Advertisement

Yash Raj Films Continues To Be Among The Top Production Houses, Even After 50 Years

Yash Raj Films is one of the most successful production houses of all time. Their track record, especially of the last 3 decades, speaks for itself. They still are very much in the mix of things, with their big ticket release Tiger 3 doing reasonably well at the box office in the last financial year. They ventured into digital with The Railway Men, which was followed by Romantics and Maharaja. The greatest strength of YRF is that they have been able to adapt with changing times. Aditya Chopra's company saw a profit of over Rs 150 crore in the last financial year. The total revenues for the year topped Rs 1500 crore. Yash Raj Films has an in-house talent management and visual effects division, and they own their music too. The vision of establishing a full-blown studio of their own back in the mid-90s, has reaped Aditya Chopra and Co, great dividends. They have a total of 9 films up for theatrical release in the next 4 years. More than half of those films have potential to break all the past theatrical records.

Advertisement

Dharma Productions And Saregama Look To Join Hands To Become A Very Powerful Movie Producing Force

Dharma Productions and the music giant Saregama may soon join hands to become a very powerful combined movie-making force. Dharma, despite relatively higher revenues, could generate only a fraction of the profits that Saregama made in the last financial year. While the revenues and profits of Saregama are even more than YRF, it can't be placed ahead of Aditya Chopra's company for the simple reason that majority of the revenues and profits have come from their music business.

Viacom18 Books A Loss In The Last Financial Year

Viacom18 booked a loss in excess of Rs 250 crore in the last financial year, and that's with revenues of over Rs 8000 crore. Their revenues have majorly come from television. Their last release was Fighter and it could only manage to do average theatrical business.

Have a look at the table Media Leaderboard, which mentions the company's revenues and profits/losses

Advertisement

Production House Revenue (in crores) Profits in last financial year (in crores) T-Series Rs 2903 Rs 1219 Yash Raj Films Rs 1523 Rs 151 Dharma Movies Rs 1044 Rs 16 Viacom18 Rs 8032 Rs -253 Saregama Rs 803 Rs 270 Excel Entertainment Rs 44 Rs 11

Data is as per the annual report shared by the Registrar of Companies website. The list does not include all the production houses operating in India

Which production house do you feel has the upper hand going forward? Will we see T-Series remain on top or we'll have Yash Raj Films or another production house claim the top spot? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such interesting information.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: YRF sets up the biggest theatrical line up for an Indian Studio; Ready to roll with 9 films