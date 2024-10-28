Karan Johar wants to have ‘judaai’ from his ‘single status’ ahead of Diwali: ‘Bheed mein fir bhi tanhaai…’

Karan Johar is one person who has seen B-town Bollywood couples go from manifesting their wedding to getting married within a month. While he enjoys love in the air, he is experiencing a dry spell in his love life. As the festival season arrived, the filmmaker expressed his intention to bid adieu to his single status and get into a relationship.

A couple of hours ago, Karan Johar dropped multiple stunning images of himself in an all-black outfit he wore to Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party. In the caption, he penned in Hindi, “Diwali ki raatein, itni mulakaatein, itni saari baatein, bheed mein fir bhi tanhaai, single status se kab hogi judaai?”

Take a look:

A day ago, on October 27, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a cryptic note about competition. The post read, “Competition happens at the bottom. The people at the top are collaborating.” This came after Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions acquired a 50% stake in KJo’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment. Days after news of the acquisition made headlines, the filmmaker made it official by releasing a statement.

In the note, he penned, “My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I've dedicated my career to expanding that vision. Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend, and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights.” For the unversed, businessman and CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar and his wife Natasha Poonawalla are close friends with Karan.

Advertisement

By investing Rs 1000 crore in Johar’s company, the Poonawallas won half the stakes, while the other half remains with the filmmaker, who will serve as the Executive Chairman. Additionally, Apoorva Mehta will serve as Chief Executive Officer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is busy backing several projects as a producer. His reality TV show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 3, is currently topping the charts. He is also busy with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Dhadak 2. His last movie as a director was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and more.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar drops cryptic note amid strong reactions from netizens after Adar Poonawalla acquires 50% stake in Dharma Productions: 'People at the top...'