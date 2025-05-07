Karan Johar was 'afraid' people won't take him seriously if Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s RARKPK had tanked; 'It was a tough time...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a hit. Fans loved their chemistry, storyline and everything about it. But did you know? director Karan Johar, who was directing a film after a hiatus of almost 7 years, was quite nervous before its release.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Karan Johar was asked about his biggest insecurity. Replying to this, the filmmaker confessed to having "many". Later, when he was asked to speak on the biggest insecurity he has, without a thought, he said that he is "insecure of failing".

Citing an example, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said that after 7 years, he was making his comeback as a director. While the film was all set to release in July 2022, they had a very cluttered release as Oppenheimer and Barbie had already hit the screens. Gadar 2 was in the queue. KJo said, “Hum beech me phase hue the.”

He further added that the trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer was not accepted the way he thought it would. “I think trailer ek vibe de rahi thi ki been there done that film hai. Mujhe ye baat ka ehsaas aa chuka tha kyuki main bahut aware hu,” claimed Karan.

Johar further added, “Andar hi andar main bahut nervous ho gaya tha ki what if I fail?” The filmmaker is ok with failure, but the only thing he was scared about with his directorial film failing was people not taking him seriously after that.

Well, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani did release, and fans loved Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s performance. The film did pretty well at the box office too.

