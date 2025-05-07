Ozempic or not? Karan Johar gets REAL, admits finally feeling ‘confident’ after 52 years: ‘That gives me...’

Karan Johar's remarkable physical transformation has sparked widespread discussion, with many fans and social media users wondering if the filmmaker used Ozempic, a medication approved for Type 2 diabetes that's gained attention for its weight loss effects. However, in an open conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Karan clarified that his transformation had no connection to any drug and said that he finally feels confident after 52 years, admitting that this gives him nothing but joy.

Karan Johar shared that he has consistently struggled with his weight over the years. He mentioned that he had tried countless diets, numerous workout routines, and every method imaginable in his efforts to tackle the issue.

Johar further revealed that it was only after getting his blood work done recently that he discovered he had thyroid and other health issues that required attention. He shared that this discovery marked a significant turning point in his fitness journey, as he began focusing on addressing and correcting these health concerns.

On persistent rumors linking him to popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, Karan responded firmly. “Now people ask me, ‘Are you on Mounjaro? Are you on Ozempic?’ I’m tired of these comments. People don’t know my truth. You don’t know."

Discussing how his current transformation is focused on wellness, Karan Johar expressed that he feels healthier than ever. He shared that he has never felt lighter, better, or more confident in his own skin, and this newfound sense of well-being brings him immense joy.

Karan Johar also discussed his ongoing struggle with body image issues, revealing that after 52 years, he finally feels confident. He admitted to experiencing body dysmorphia, a condition where one feels ashamed of their own body and uncomfortable without clothes. He shared that even now, he still struggles with this, stating that he often can't look at himself in the mirror.

Karan Johar, who recently supported Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2, has teamed up with Kartik Aaryan for a romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, scheduled for release in 2026. Additionally, he has revealed a new project featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, called Chand Mera Dil, along with another collaboration with Kartik, titled Naagzilla.

