‘Maine sirf apna kaam kiya’ claims Karan Johar on being tagged as flag-bearer of nepotism: ‘Karma mere liye sabse bada…’

As much as Karan Johar is celebrated for his iconic films, he is also subjected to significant criticism. A popular narrative associated with him is that he allegedly destroyed people’s careers. Most recently, the filmmaker finally addressed the elephant in the room.

During a recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Karan Johar was asked how he became the face of ‘nepotism.’ In response, the filmmaker stated that he doesn’t know when this happened. He admitted being an insider as his father was also a part of the film industry.

Talking about the tag, he mentioned, "Koffee With Karan shuru hone ke baad ek ajeeb sa reputation ban gaya ki main ek kism ka insaan hoon (After KWK, I had a weird reputation that I am a certain type of individual)."

The filmmaker emphasized that he can’t claim the kind of person he is, but people around him know him for being a true human being. However, those who don’t know him have formed a "perception" about him.

The filmmaker stated that he can’t go to everyone to clarify the person he is, nor is he demanding a character certificate from anyone. Johar stated that he just wants to put in hard work, strong energy, and passion into his work.

Expressing his strong belief in Karma, the filmmaker argued that one should have abundant Karma points. "Tera karma hi teri vijay hai (your karma points should be abundant because karma is your victory), and I believe that very strongly ki karma mere liye sabse bada religion hai (karma is the biggest religion for me)," he said.

On a concluding note, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director stated that he always believes in not coming in anyone’s way. He addressed people’s blame, stating, "yahan log kehte hain isne iska career destroy kiya uska career destroy kiya... maine kisi ka kuch nahin kiya maine sirf apna kaam kiya hai ye logon ki belief hai (People here tell that he has destroyed their career, I haven't done anything to anyone. I've just done my work, and it is only people's belief)."

