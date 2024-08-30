Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her ‘pouty and demure’ side in latest mirror selfie; fans go gaga

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood's most iconic actresses, has consistently demonstrated her prowess as a leading heroine. On August 30, 2024, Bebo stepped out for a lunch date with her girl gang and has now shared a selfie in which she looks pouty and demure, leaving her fans thrilled and going, wow!

Bebo posted a sassy mirror selfie from her day out on Instagram. In the photo, the Crew actor is seen wearing a white shirt and mom jeans, looking her absolute best. It's a sight to behold, and we can't take our eyes off her!

Fans were quick to react to the post. One wrote, "So beautiful so alegant just looking like wowww". One fan wrote, "Ufff". One fan commented, "Love uuuu queen, gorgeous". One wrote, "Very demure very mindful, baddie bebo". One wrote, "Itna khubsurat dikhna kab band karoge". One wrote, "My beboooooo".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali this year.

In an interview with Variety, Kareena described the action in the film as heavily influenced by “male testosterone.” She went on to explain that although she and Deepika Padukone have important roles, the film is set to be a significant Bollywood spectacle for the year, and she believed that audiences would thoroughly enjoy it.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shetty was asked about his feelings about successfully assembling an impressive ensemble cast. He expressed his joy, saying he feels elated when the actors for whom the roles are specifically written agree to collaborate and portray those characters.

Shetty further mentioned that he feels more content when the chosen actors perform their envisioned roles rather than just feeling proud about securing big stars for his films. He emphasized that real satisfaction comes from seeing the actors bring their envisioned characters to life.

