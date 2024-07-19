Kareena Kapoor Khan says she lives in her 'husband's house' and is 'struggling'; talks about being among the highest-paid actresses

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses who has successfully maintained her position in the industry for more than 2 decades. The Crew actress has been consistently praised for her performances and has also proved that she can attract audiences to cinemas.

Recently, when Kareena was asked about being one of the few actresses in Bollywood who charge Rs 10-15 crore per film, she said that money is never her priority when picking a movie. The actress also amusingly said that she is struggling and lives in her husband Saif Ali Khan's house.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on being one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses

During a recent interview with The Week, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about being one of the few actresses in Bollywood who get Rs 10-15 crore per film, she said, "I hope so! I want that!" while adding that she doesn't choose films for money but the role she's playing in it.

The actress said that if she likes a role she can do the film for less amount too. "It depends on my mood, it depends on the fact what the film is, what the role is offering me," she stated while adding that she is at that stage where she can deliver. Talking about her remuneration, Kareena also said that if it is a big-ticket commercial film then "whatever you say is less."

When asked how many apartments she owns in "this building" and the one next to it, Kareena amusingly replied that this is her husband's house where she is sitting and doing the interview so "I am just struggling”

Kareena Kapoor wants Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to come together for a film

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also asked who among the three Khan superstars i.e. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan she'd like to be cast next. Responding to the question, she said that it's about time someone brings them together for a good film.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Kareena was last seen in Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma which proved to be a critical and commercial success. The film was directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and hit cinemas on March 29, 2024. She'll be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders which will be released on September 13, 2024.

