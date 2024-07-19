5 times Kriti Sanon showed us how to pull off monotone pantsuits in style

Kriti Sanon has been riding high on a successful career graph ever since she was featured in Mimi. She has honed her acting skills and proved her worth to stay in showbiz for a long time. The actress has been showcasing her A-game in fashion as well. Be it at a promotional event or a wedding ceremony, Kriti has been donning outfits like a diva.

The Bhediya actress has a great height and pantsuits really look good on her. She often tries a pantsuit and makes it look ‘hawt’. Now, if you are a corporate girlie and want to look presentable at your office but don’t know what to wear, worry not. Keeping pantsuits in your wardrobe as staples can never go wrong. Here are 5 times Kriti looked uber cool in pantsuits.

Kriti Sanon in a neon green pantsuit

Kriti Sanon once wore an eye-catching neon green pantsuit for an event. The outfit featured a fitted blazer with flared sleeves and bell-bottom pants. It gave a boss babe vibe as she paired the outfit with white pump heels.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti’s look was accentuated with statement hoops and rings. Her makeup was done in the most minimalistic way - with a soft skin tint, some blush and contour, defined brows, smokey eyes, and nude lipstick.

Kriti Sanon looked hot in a black pantsuit

Nothing can go wrong with a black pantsuit. If you have an office party and want to stand out among the others - this outfit is the perfect pick. Kriti wore a Versace black pantsuit, including a crop top with silver chain detailing, a blazer that she kept unbuttoned, and flared pants.

As Sukriti styled her, she kept her look glamorous with minimal and smokey makeup and accentuated it with a silver statement neckpiece and a few chunky rings. Her look was put together with black pump heels.

Kriti Sanon served boss lady aura in a brown pantsuit

The actress has been spotted in pantsuits quite often. Once she wore a beige brown-hued pantsuit and served the perfect boss lady aura. She styled a three-piece pantsuit, including a waistcoat, a blazer, and trousers in a monotone shade but still made it look hot.

This look was styled by Tanya Ghavri, and it was completed with some golden chunky jewelry - earrings and rings and accentuated with bold smokey eyes and caramel brown lip shade. However, it was the bun hairdo that added more definition to the whole attire. Kriti Sanon paired the look with strappy heels.

Kriti Sanon in a blue satin pantsuit

Monotone outfits can also look quite sexy, and Kriti Sanon has proved it. Once she wore a blue satin pantsuit from Massimo Dutti’s collection and caught our eyes with her style game. Sukriti once again took the responsibility to make Kriti shine and well she did it in style. The gorgeous blue pantsuit is a must-have in your wardrobe if you want to make a fashion statement out there.

The actress paired the look with Christian Louboutin heels in the same shade of blue. She accessorized it with a sleek diamond neckpiece, a pair of ear studs, and a few rings from Karishma Joolry and Bling Sutra. Her look was accentuated with a dynamic blue kohled-waterline, glossy pink lip shade, and a sheen makeover.

Kriti Sanon in a floral pantsuit

Kriti Sanon made heads turn as she wore a floral pink pantsuit with rose pattern detailing all over it. The outfit was from Diyarajvir’s collection. At the India Today conclave, she looked glamorous in the pantsuit which came with a crop top, a blazer featuring a broad waistband, and matching pants.

She completed the look with no jewelry except a few rings as her stylist Sukriti wanted her outfit to do the talking. Kriti went with a soft smokey look for her ensemble.

You can also achieve these looks quite easily by styling your monotone outfits correctly. Monochrome looks are quite in trend now. Among the five Kriti Sanon looks, which one did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

