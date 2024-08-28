EXCLUSIVE: First song from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s thriller The Buckingham Murders is titled Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the first track from Kareena Kapoor Khan's investigative thriller The Buckingham Murders is titled Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya. Although details about the track have not been revealed yet, the announcement has already created considerable excitement among fans. The Buckingham Murders is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 13, 2024.