Katrina Kaif thanks everyone for warm birthday wishes with adorable PIC; pens gratitude note

On July 16, the dancing diva and action heroine of B-town, Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday. On this special day, millions of her fans and admirers showered her with big love and extended their wishes for her on social media.

Among them were several B-town celebs who wished her well. Overwhelmed with all the love that came her way on her birthday, the Tiger 3 actress penned a gratitude note. Read on!

Katrina Kaif expresses gratitude to fans for love showered on her birthday

As the clock struck 12 on July 16, Katrina Kaif was flooded with warm wishes from her admirers and loved ones. After enjoying her big day with her family and her loving husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, she went through all of the lovely messages.

Since its impossible to thank those millions of fans, the Merry Christmas actress took to her Instagram profile to express her heartfelt gratitude. On her social media profile, she dropped a cute picture of herself. In the image, she wore a navy blue sweater as she sweetly glanced on the other side.

Along with the image, she penned, “Thank you for all your birthday wishes.”

Take a look:

