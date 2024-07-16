Katrina Kaif Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Sunny Kaushal, and more shower love on Tiger 3 actress

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today, July 16, 2024, and on this special occasion, she received heartwarming wishes and love from her colleagues in the film industry.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Jul 16, 2024  |  04:48 PM IST |  8.2K
Katrina Kaif Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Sunny Kaushal, and more shower love on Tiger 3 actress
Katrina Kaif birthday wishes (Pic Courtesy: Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

Katrina Kaif, one of the most popular stars in India, is celebrating her 41st birthday today, July 16, 2024. The actress has entertained audiences over the years with her movies and impeccable dancing skills. She is also highly loved by her colleagues in the film industry. On the special occasion of her birthday, Katrina was showered with love and wishes from Bollywood celebrities.

Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and more send heartfelt birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif

Today, many people from the film industry took to their social media to wish Katrina Kaif a happy birthday. Sharing some beautiful pictures of the Merry Christmas actress, they sent her their best wishes.

Posting a lovely picture of Katrina on her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Happy birthday gorgeous. Sending tons of love & hugs @katrinakaif.” 

Kriti Sanon also shared a photo of the birthday girl and wished, “Happy birthday @katrinakaif. May your year ahead be filled with love, laughter and happiness.”

Pic Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina’s co-star in the movie Baar Baar Dekho, dropped their picture together and said, “Happy birthday Kat! @katrinakaif Wish you the best year ahead! Big love and hug.”

Sid’s wife, Kiara Advani, posted a happy snapshot of Kat and stated, “Happy birthday @katrinakaif. May this be your bestest year yet!! filled with sunshine and love.”

Pic Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Instagram

Sunny Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and others drop special posts on Katrina Kaif’s birthday

Katrina’s brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal shared a candid shot of them together and wrote, “Happy happy birthday @katrinakaif.”

Her sister Isabelle Kaif posted an adorable picture with her and wished, “Happy, Happy, happiest of birthdays @katrinakaif. All the love always.”

Pic Courtesy: Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif Instagram

Dream Girl 2 star Ananya Panday penned a sweet message for Katrina, saying, “Happpy birthday Kat!!! Lovely on the inside and out. @katrinakaif wish you so much joy today and everyday.”

Shanaya Kapoor showed her love and admiration for the Tiger 3 actress on her Instagram Stories. She posted a picture of herself watching Kat’s movie on her TV and exclaimed, “Fan girl FOREVER!”

Pic Courtesy: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Actress Rakul Preet Singh said, “May this year bring you endless joy, incredible adventures and success in all your endeavors.”

Rakul’s husband, Jackky Bhagnani, mentioned, “Happiest of birthdays @katrinakaif! Wishing you a year ahead filled dreams fulfilled and happiness galore.”

Pic Courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Instagram

Kat’s close friend Neha Dhupia shared a picture of them hugging each other and wished, “Happy birthday my beautiful friend… @katrinakaif shine on you kind, gorgeous, amazing one… sending you endless hugs today and always, we love you.”

Malaika Arora stated, “Happy birthday dear @katrinakaif… stay beautiful n lively jus the way u are.”

Pic Courtesy: Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora Instagram

Katrina’s husband, Vicky Kaushal, also made a special post on her birthday. The post contained a series of the couple’s candid pictures together, perfectly showcasing their romance. In the caption, Vicky expressed his love for his wife, saying, “Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!”

Apart from the fans gushing over the couple in the comments section, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raashii Khanna, Ammy Virk, and others extended their wishes for Katrina. Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Vedang Raina, Navya Nanda, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others dropped a like on Vicky’s post.

Pinkvilla wishes Katrina Kaif a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead!

Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora Instagram
