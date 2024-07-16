Katrina Kaif Birthday: Wedding fun to her liking for white butter, 5 times Vicky Kaushal made quirky revelations about his lovely wife

Katrina Kaif has dedicated years of her life to proving her mettle in the Indian film industry. From being a newbie to becoming one of the highest-paid actresses in India, she has come a long way. During her journey, she crossed paths with Vicky Kaushal, who eventually became her life partner.

As the actress turned a year older today, July 16, we look at the five interesting and fun revelations her husband made about the birthday girl. Read on!

5 revelations Vicky Kaushal made about his wife Katrina Kaif

1. Vicky Kaushal revealed Katrina Kaif developed a liking for ‘white butter and paranthas’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal come from varied backgrounds. Hence, when he was in a conversation with ANI, the actor admitted that both of them had different things for breakfast. However, he revealed that over time, the Tiger 3 actress developed a liking for white butter and paranthas.

He added, “Earlier, I did not understand pancakes, but now I like pancakes. So, that’s what has happened. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas. She also likes paranthas that my mom makes.”

2. Katrina Kaif has a wardrobe and he only has a drawer, says Vicky Kaushal

The Dunki actor was in a conversation with Galatta India when he humorously revealed that, unlike other couples, they never fight wardrobe space in the house. That’s because the birthday girl has one while he only owns a drawer.

Advertisement

“When I get a wardrobe, we’ll fight about it. But let me get it first,” Vicky added. Vicky and Katrina dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2021.

3. Vicky Kaushal recalled Katrina Kaif getting restless on their first Karva Chauth

While talking to Film Companion, the Masaan actor shared how it was fasting for each other on their first Karva Chauth. While Vicky was okay with keeping a fast as he goes through diet restrictions for his roles, he admitted Katrina getting a little impatient when the moon didn’t come by the time predicted by Google.

He stated, “She was completely fine till that time that Google set, 8:30 pm, after that, she was like ‘Now, I am feeling hungry’.”

4. How Katrina Kaif saved Vicky Kaushal from paying a hefty amount to her sisters at their wedding

Vicky and Katrina got married as per Indian customs. Hence, Kaif’s sisters took part in the ‘joota chupai’ ritual. But when the birthday girl heard about the hefty amount of money that they were demanded, she scolded them. Sharing more about this on The Kapil Sharma Show, the Bad Newz actor stated that Kat’s sisters took his shoes as he was going to the mandap.

Advertisement

But by the time their pheras, the sun was going down and his bride wanted to click pictures before sunset. Watching Vicky without his shoes, Katrina scolded all of her sisters. “I don’t care about the money, get his shoes,” she told them. This helped Vicky save a lot of money at his wedding.

5. Vicky Kaushal revealed Katrina Kaif goes into beast mode for a song shoot

Talking about his wife’s discipline and dedication to her craft, the Sam Bahadur actor stated that she is a beast when she has a song or an action sequence coming up. He added, “She goes mental five months before that. She goes on diet changes and all the changes. I have not seen many people be so disciplined.”

He also added that he learned to be so disciplined from her. “I realized that this is how she has achieved this reputation because she puts in that work till date and that’s what stimulates her. She is super unemotional about it. Like you got to do what you got to do and that has really helped me,” Kaushal divulged.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla wishes Katrina Kaif a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Katrina Kaif 'can't wait' to watch Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's film; sends good wishes to team