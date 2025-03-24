Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Ritwik Bhowmik talks about his ‘radically different’ role; says he ‘dived into dark side of human’

The much-anticipated series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter has finally premiered on Netflix, featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, and Ritwik Bhowmik in key roles. Set in early 2000s West Bengal, the Neeraj Pandey-created series delves into crime and power struggles. Ritwik, who portrays Sagor Talukdar, shared insights on his intense transformation for the role. He called it a stark departure from his previous characters and an exploration of the darker side of human nature.

During a conversation with Zoom, Ritwik expressed that this role stands in stark contrast to anything he has portrayed before. He said, “This part is radically different from anything that I've played.” The actor also pointed out that his co-star, Aadil Zafar Khan, finds himself in a similar situation, as both have previously been associated with characters known for their upright and well-behaved nature.

Ritwik Bhowmik also reflected on the experience and said, “We've dived into this dark side of not just Kolkata but also just being human. And it was quite a psychological, emotional and physical task to take this dive. But we enjoyed the process.”

He also shared that as an actor, opportunities to explore such complex characters are rare, especially when one is often associated with a particular image. He expressed gratitude for the chance to break away from past roles and take on this challenging new character.

He further discussed how Indian cinema has long been influenced by Bengali artists, including technicians, actors, writers, and musicians. Bengal has a deep-rooted storytelling tradition that extends across various art forms such as music, dance, painting, and filmmaking.

Ritwik further highlighted Bengali culture’s deep influence on cinema, noting Punjabi culture’s rise in the late '80s and '90s. He praised OTT platforms for amplifying regional stories, emphasizing the need to share compelling narratives beyond language barriers.

He pointed out that Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is available in both Hindi and Bengali, reinforcing the strong bond between Bengali talent and Indian cinema while hoping for greater representation in the industry.

Meanwhile, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter follows IPS officer Arjun Maitra as he battles crime and political corruption. Starring Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ritwik Bhowmik, the series premiered on Netflix on March 20. Produced by Shital Bhatia, it delivers a gripping tale of justice and power struggles.