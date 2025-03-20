Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Prosenjit Chatterjee reveals what convinced him to join Neeraj Pandey’s crime thriller

After the overwhelming success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, the makers have returned with an exciting new season Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, which premiered today (March 20). This time, the narrative shifts to Bengal, bringing a fresh dose of crime, politics, and power struggles. Veteran Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who steps into the role of a politician in this gripping thriller, shared what drew him to the project. He highlighted the opportunity to work with Neeraj Pandey, the show’s Bengal-centric storyline, and the depth of his character as key reasons for joining the series.

In a conversation with Money Control, Prosenjit Chatterjee shared what drew him to Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. He revealed, "Firstly, I think it was Neeraj (Pandey). I've been trying to work with him. I have known him for a long time. And, of course, it's a Bengal chapter, which made me feel, if I'm there in this project, it's focusing on Bengal."

He added, "I think of me, Jeet, and another lot of fantastic actors from Bengal and the story, which also tells a very different Bengal. A different part of Bengal. And the character itself, as you know, I've always been trying to do something that is different. It's a very strong character."

"And he's a wonderful director of a wonderful script. In fact, so many great actors together. So I just said yes, and I love that, the swag of the character," the actor continued.

Prosenjit further said that Bengali cinema has always followed its own path, with a strong storytelling tradition and intellectual depth, rather than lagging behind. He believes Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will provide a breakthrough for Bengali cinema in the commercial space, bringing greater visibility to its talent.

Speaking about his role, he shared that he enjoys portraying characters with multiple shades rather than purely positive or negative ones, as seen in Jubilee. He also highlighted the impact of OTT platforms in giving regional cinema a wider audience, allowing more diverse stories and actors to gain recognition.

Meanwhile, set against the backdrop of the early 2000s, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter unravels a gripping tale where crime, politics, and law enforcement clash in an intense battle for justice.

Packed with high-octane action and unexpected twists, the series dives into the journey of IPS officer Arjun Maitra as he challenges a powerful nexus of criminals and corrupt leaders who once ruled unchecked. This crime thriller is helmed by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray.