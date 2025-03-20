Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Cast, plot, runtime; everything you need to know about Netflix’s crime-thriller series

The highly-awaited series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is finally available to stream on Netflix. Led by Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet, the series also marks the acting debut of former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Since it’s mid-week, and you’re yet to watch the show, we’ve brought the details about its cast, plot, runtime, and all other important details that you might want to know about the crime-thriller series before watching it.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter features Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das in the key roles. It also has a special appearance by former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Helmed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, the show is written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal and Samrat Chakroborty. The story of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is set in the early 2000s in West Bengal.

It narrates the story of IPS Arjun Maitra who is given the responsibility of bringing change in a place where gangsters and politicians dictate authorities. It is then acting as a catalyst, that Maitra sets a path of justice amidst the world of political intrigue, gang warfare, and shifting allegiances and challenges the corrupt system to restore order.

"Witness Bengal's ultimate showdown—an action-packed thriller where cops take on crime like never before!," the official synopsis on the YouTube channel of the streaming platform along with the trailer mentions.

A seven-episode series with a duration of 37 minutes to 62 minutes has been receiving positive responses from fans and critics alike.

During the trailer launch event of the show, talking about the show, Neeraj Pandey promised that the intensity has been taken to a whole new level in the show. He also claimed that the entire ensemble has delivered exceptional performances to ensure that Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is an evolution of the beloved narrative.

“Both the directors, Tusshar and Debatma, along with the entire crew have worked tirelessly to bring this narrative to life and we hope that it will captivate the audiences,” he further added.

Produced by Shital Bhatia under the banner Friday Storytellers, the series is streaming currently on Netflix.