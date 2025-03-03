Khakee: The Bengal Chapter : When and where to watch Neeraj Pandey’s crime-thriller led by Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is one of the highly anticipated series directed by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. It was announced earlier this year during a special launch event hosted by Netflix. Now, the wait is over, as the makers have announced the release date of the second installment of the Khakee series, led by Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

When and where to watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

On March 3, Netflix India made a collaborative post and shared a fun video to announce the release date of their upcoming show, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. The caption on the video revealed that the show will be released on March 20, 2025, on Netflix.

"Boss aur Bumba Da ki dahaad sunne ke liye ho jaiye taiyyaar! Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, out on March 20, only on Netflix," the post read.

The video begins with Prosenjit Chatterjee recording himself, saying, "Everyone is asking me when Boss and Bumba Da are coming together—the infamous Lion and Tiger combo!" He then calls Jeet, who warmly joins him, and Chatterjee introduces him with a quip: "Boss always comes in style!"

However, Jeet hails Prosenjit as the "OG Boss." The duo then promises full-on entertainment, with a dose of drama handled by Prosenjit and action by Jeet. The video ends with the much-awaited release date reveal.

Advertisement

Watch official announcement

Plot of the show

Set in the early 2000s, the show presents the story of IPS Arjun Maitra, who is determined to bring justice to a city ruled by power-hungry gangsters and politicians. In a place where law enforcement struggles to maintain order and loyalties shift instantly, will Maitra be able to rise to the challenge and curb the violence that has plagued the city?

Cast And Crew

Led by Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, the gripping saga also features Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, and more in the key roles.

Neeraj Pandey is the showrunner and Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray have directed the series. Produced by Friday Storytellers, it is written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakroborty.

The first part of the show, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, was released in 2022.