Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Neeraj Pandey’s crime-thriller led by Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet

Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet starrer Khakee: The Bengal Chapter was released yesterday, i.e. March 20, 2025. Following the success of its first part, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, released in 2022, the makers returned with a new storyline in the new season that was set against the backdrop of Bengal. Now, as the wait for fans got over, they were quick to binge-watch the series and share their reviews on Twitter for the much-buzzed show.

Several internet users praised the show for its engaging storyline, while many appreciated Neeraj Pandey's yet another compelling presentation.

A user wrote, "Worth watching. Keeps you engaged till the end. Of all the cast, I liked Aadil Zafar Khan the most. This guy is very good and a potential lead actor of the future. Has the looks, build and talent."

Another user shared, " Watching Episode 5 of #KhakeeTheBengalChapter and man! The show is fire. Love the pace, no slowing down on this one. Watch it quickly."

Take a look

A third user shared his review on the series stating, "Despite few loopholes, khakee the bengal chapter is a good series with terrific performances,added with perfect screenplay,especially in episodes 4 to 7, where audiences will get entertained, thrill, added with violence," and gave 8/10 ratings and especially recommended it to the audiences.

"Khakee: The Bengal Chapter – One of the finest web series I've ever watched! A gripping story, mind-blowing execution, and an incredible cast of Bengali stars. A must-watch!" expressed another user.

Heaping praise on the show writer, Neeraj Pandey, another user stated that the filmmaker "never disappoints. Just completed Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. It's really intriguing..Loved this mature macho man Arjun Maitra & also the evil Barun Roy.."

Take a look

However, another user seemed to have left disappointed by the show as he didn’t mince his words stating, "Better to watch Crime Patrol This has Weak Direction with Weak Plot.. dialogues delivery worst.. only actors played there part that's it," and gave rating 1 out of 5 and suggested avoiding watching it.

Take a quick look at more reviews shared by X users

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is produced by Shital Bhatia under the banner Friday Storytellers. It is currently streaming on Netflix.