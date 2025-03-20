Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Actor Jeet calls working with Prosenjit Chatterjee ‘dream’; opens up on his Hindi OTT debut

Renowned Bengali actor Jeet is portraying a tough IPS officer, Arjun Maitra, in the new political thriller Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. In a recent interview, Jeet spoke about his experience of working on the popular web series with Prosenjit Chatterjee, calling it an ‘actor's dream’ and also talked about his Hindi OTT debut.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Jeet expressed that sharing screen space with Bengali veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee had always been a dream for him, something any actor would aspire to. Reflecting on his experience of working with Prosenjit in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Jeet described it as one of the highlights of his career.

He conveyed his admiration for Prosenjit, mentioning that collaborating with him was an incredible experience and revealed that both of them had been eagerly looking forward to working together.

Jeet expressed his delight in working with Prosenjit, emphasizing that it was a pleasure to collaborate with someone who has been a part of the industry for so many years. He mentioned that sharing the screen with Prosenjit is something any actor would cherish. Jeet further added that the experience was not only a dream come true for him but also an invaluable learning opportunity.

In Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, which is the second part of Neeraj Pandey's Khakee series, Jeet plays the lead role of a tough and honest IPS officer, showcasing his impressive acting skills.

When asked about his experience working on the series and what attracted him to the role of Arjun, Jeet highlighted that it was the character’s intellect, which was well-crafted by the writers, that drew him in.

Reflecting on his Hindi OTT debut with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Jeet mentioned that he enjoys working in Hindi, English, or any other language.

Reflecting on the growing influence of OTT platforms, he highlighted how these platforms have created fresh opportunities for storytellers and emerging talents. Jeet expressed his belief that this shift is a positive change, providing a broader space for creative expression and new voices in the industry. The series is available for streaming on Netflix starting March 20, 2025.