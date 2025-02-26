POLL RESULT: Fans pick Hindi movie sequel releasing in 2025 they are most excited about; can you guess?

Many highly anticipated Hindi sequel movies like War 2, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and more are set to release in 2025. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose the sequel arriving this year that they are most excited to watch. They have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

The poll to determine the Bollywood movie sequel fans are most excited to watch was conducted on February 24, 2025. Readers were asked to select between seven options: Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s War 2, Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt’s Baaghi 4, Akshay’s Jolly LLB 3, Ajay and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2, as well as Akshay’s Welcome to the Jungle.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, the fans are the most excited for War 2’s release. It secured 54% of the votes, followed by the comedy Housefull 5, which got 20%. Jolly LLB 3 came in third position with 13% of the votes.

Results of the poll for the most-awaited Bollywood sequel in 2025:

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film War and is the next installment in the YRF Spy Universe. It will follow the story of Hrithik Roshan’s character, agent Kabir. In the action thriller, Kiara Advani plays the female lead while Jr NTR will be seen in a pivotal role. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is expected to be released in August 2025.

War 2 was first teased in the post-credit scene of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. It showcased Hrithik in an action-packed avatar. Fans are eagerly waiting to see more content from the movie.