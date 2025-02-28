Kiara Advani Pregnancy: When Sidharth Malhotra said he would get married only when he wanted to have kids; 'It would be unfair...'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra broke the internet after announcing their first pregnancy. Soon after the announcement was made, they were inundated with wishes from Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and more. Meanwhile, we caught our hands on an old interview where the Param Sundari actor had mentioned that he would get married only when he would want to have kids.

In an interview with DNA back in 2016, Sidharth Malhotra was asked about his marriage plans while he was promoting his film, Baar Baar Dekho. In response to this, the actor admitted his belief in the institution of marriage. He mentioned that he had grown up in a middle class environment where he had seen joint families, and he loved that energy.

"But in today’s day and age, marriage has become just a tagline. I think I will only get married when I want to have babies. I think otherwise, it would be unfair to the child to not give him/her a name. Till then, it doesn’t matter. You can be with whoever you want to. Marriage is just a technicality, it doesn’t change your love for that person," he further added.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared screen space in 2021-released Shershaah. Their loved blossomed on the sets of Vishnuvardhan’s directorial while shooting for the biographical war-drama. After dating for some time, they got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7, 2023.

Advertisement

Nearly two years after their marriage, the couple just a few hours back announced that they’re expecting a baby. In an adorable post, they were seen holding a pair of baby socks. "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," the post was captioned.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped up the Kerala schedule of his upcoming rom-com, Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. After which, he and his wife, Kiara, went for vacations to an undisclosed location. The pictures from their interaction with fans also took over the internet.

Speaking of Param Sundari, the upcoming cross-cultural romantic love story is directed by Tushar Jalota. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, it is set to release on July 25, 2025. Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.