KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding preps begin: Cricketer’s residence in Mumbai decorated with lights- VIDEO

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot soon, and looks like wedding preparations have begun in full swing! With just a few days to go before their wedding, we came across pictures of KL Rahul’s residence in Mumbai decorated with beautiful lights. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will reportedly tie the knot at Suniel Shetty ’s home Jahaan in Khandala from January 21 to January 23. With the wedding day drawing closer, the Internet has been buzzing with speculations about the guest list and other details. Now, pictures and videos of the cricketer’s residence in Mumbai decorated with lights have surfaced, and fans can’t keep calm!

While KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have remained tight-lipped about their upcoming nuptial, fans had been eager to know more about their wedding. Looks like their families have already begun prepping, and pictures and videos taken from outside KL Rahul’s apartment building show his house all decked up with lights. That’s not all! The area near the main entrance gate of the building can also be seen decorated with fairy lights and numerous round paper lanterns. The decoration looks simply magical, take a look!

Details about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding

Pinkvilla was the first to inform in December that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding festivities will take place between January 21st to 23rd at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow Jahaan, in Khandala. The house is located amidst the hills and lush greenery, and has a breathtaking view. As per a report in Hindustan Times, a ladies’ night will be held on January 21st, which will be attended by Athiya’s female friends. Her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor will also be a part of the celebration.

Other guests will join the following day, when the sangeet ceremony will take place. According to the report, Athiya’s friends, her brother Ahan Shetty, and her parents Suniel and Mana Shetty will likely perform at the sangeet ceremony. Their wedding will be a close-knit affair, with just friends and family members in attendance. A source informed HT, “Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps.”