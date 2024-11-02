Kriti Sanon's rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia joins her family Diwali celebrations; STUNNING PICS INSIDE

On November 1, Kriti Sanon also lit up her house and decorated it beautifully to celebrate the Indian festival of lights. The actress took time off her busy schedule to be with her loved ones on this auspicious occasion. Hours ago, she took to her Instagram account and gave a peek into the celebration. While the photo album featured her parents and sister Nupur Sanon, an image of her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia raised many eyebrows.

The photo album that Kriti Sanon posted on her Instagram opened with a family portrait featuring her parents Rahul and Geeta Sanon along with her actor sister Nupur Sanon. It was followed by a selfie captured by Stebin Ben and featured Kriti and Kabir Bahia together. While the actress stunned in a navy blue and gold suit set, her rumored boyfriend also wore an electric blue kurta-pant set. The photos also featured her hair and makeup artists Adrian Jacobs and Aasif Ahmed. In one of the images, Fukrey actor Varun Sharma and casting director Mukesh Chhabra look dapper in traditional clothes. Sharing the images, she penned, “Diwali with Fam & Friends. Happy Diwali everyone!!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was earlier seen in the comedy-drama film Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also shared the screen with Kajol in a legal thriller film which released on OTT on October 25, 2024. However, Kriti exclusively told Pinkvilla that she would love to do action.

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, she told us, “I would love to wear a sleek suit and be like cat woman or wonder woman and do something like that. Kahi toh kaam aani chahiye meri height (Atleast somewhere my height should come to some use), I feel. So ya, I hope someone writes a good action film that also has story and emotion because I always believe action should always be backed by emotion, only then it connects.”

Having said that, the National Award-winning actress also expressed that she would want to do an out and out pure love story. But according to her, people don't write that enough.

