Bareilly Ki Barfi re-release: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer to hit theaters again on THIS date
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi is all set to re-release in the theatres. Check out its release date.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi was originally released in 2017. Over the years, the film has garnered a significant fan following, and now in a treat for its fans, the makers have announced that the romantic comedy will be re-released in theaters on February 7, 2025.
On January 13, director Ashwini Tiwari Iyer and Junglee Pictures made a collaborative post on their Instagram handle. The poster of Bareilly Ki Barfi featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon was shared to announce that the film will re-released in theaters on February 7, 2025, years after its original release.
"This Valentine's, celebrate love and friendship and fill mithaas in your life with our barfis! #BareillyKiBarfi re-releasing in cinemas on 7th Feb," the post was captioned.
Take a look
Soon after, fans flooded the comments section expressing excitement about the re-release. A fan wrote, "Best memories for us" and another fan stated, "Woww...can’t wait." In addition to this, several users dropped multiple red-heart and fire emojis expressing their elation about the development.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is a story of three youngsters who get into a whirlwind after a woman falls for a writer who penned the novel with the same name. She sets out to find the novelist not knowing that the publisher who is playing the messenger is the actual author. Things get hilariously complicated when another man arrives at the scene.
Apart from the lead trio, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, Swati Semwal, and more in the key roles.
During an earlier interaction with India Today, Rajkummar Rao had once talked about his experiences with Bareilly Ki Barfi. He shared that his career took a positive turn after the film, as audiences saw him in a comic role for the first time, contrasting with the dramatic roles he was primarily known for.
