Kriti Sanon claims ‘theatres are back and how’ as she defends Bollywood; says 100 crore is not a 'big deal' now

Actress Kriti Sanon achieved two consecutive hits in 2024 and has made a significant impact with her groundbreaking roles. In a recent appearance on Nikhil Kamath's show, the Crew star discussed Bollywood's enduring cinematic legacy and now theaters are back after a dry spell. She responded to Nikhil Kamath’s comment on his podcast that the Hindi film industry is no longer thriving. Kriti defended the industry, noting that the audience’s expectations from cinema have also risen in today's times.

When Nikhil noted that the Bollywood film industry’s success had declined and struggled to employ as many people as before, Kriti disagreed. She cited examples from her own films, Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Expanding on her perspective, she explained that whereas earning Rs 100 crore used to be a significant achievement, it has now become a modest figure. She acknowledged that there was a period when Bollywood was not thriving, but emphasized that theaters are now making a strong comeback.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was released on February 9, 2024, has been a tremendous success. Kriti’s innovative portrayal of Sifra, a humanoid robot, has captivated audiences with its blend of humor and magnetic screen presence, a rarity in Bollywood.

In her recent film, Crew, Kriti has garnered both impressive box office results and critical acclaim. Her depiction of a cabin crew member has struck a chord with viewers, showcasing her skill in capturing the subtleties of the profession. Despite sharing the screen with industry luminaries like Kareena and Tabu, Kriti’s performance has shone brightly, playing a key role in the film’s success

After Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, Kriti expressed gratitude in an interview with Moneycontrol for her commitment to her craft, noting that her dedication eventually led to growing opportunities and success.

Sanon will be next seen in Shashanka Chaturvedi's upcoming mystery crime-thriller, Do Patti. The film also stars Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, and Tanvi Azmi in significant roles, with the script penned by Kanika Dhillon. Do Patti marks the debut production of Kriti and Kanika’s newly launched banners, Blue Butterfly Films, and Kathha Pictures. The film's release date is yet to be announced, but it will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.

