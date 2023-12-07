KWK 8: Vicky Kaushal made 7 revelations about his married life with Katrina Kaif and we are totally obsessed

When a celebrity is on the couch with Karan Johar asking them witty questions, you can expect a lot of secrets to be revealed. As Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal had fun together in the new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, the actor spilled the beans about his married life with Indian actress Katrina Kaif. Take a look at the seven revelations he made in the show.

1. Vicky Kaushal shared a fun episode of how he broke the ice with his in-laws

During the show, there was a segment called the shot game. While indulging in it. Karan Johar asked Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal how they broke the ice with their respective in-laws. Responding to it, Vicky shared a fun episode.

The Masaan actor said that it was fun because he couldn’t meet them for two years because of COVID-19. “So, I met them the week before marriage. We had a party at my place and we were all drinking and dancing. Two hours into meeting each other we were dancing on the floor. They’ve seen me dancing on Tip Tip Barsa Pani in the first meeting. The ice was broken, melted, and gone,” he giggled.

2. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have a code to escape a dull party

Whenever Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are at a gathering that isn’t very interesting, the actress uses an action to let him know she wants to leave. Explaining it further, the actor added, “She will hold my hand tightly and I will be like ‘Han, kya hua? (in shock)’” to which Karan added that she must be holding his hand like this every day because Katrina doesn’t go anywhere.

3. Vicky Kaushal shares a new and beautiful thing that happened after his wedding

In the same segment, KJo highlighted that both the guests are married to actors. Hence, he asked them to share a challenge and a beautiful thing about it. Speaking for himself, the Dunki actor said that he wouldn’t call it a challenge but a new thing. He divulged that earlier it was only him managing his schedule according to his preference. But that’s gone out of the window.

“Now, we’re only thinking like ‘How’s your day looking so I’ll plan my day’ so we can make time. When you have your work schedule and she has hers, it hits you up after 10-15 days that we haven’t gotten time for each other. We couldn’t meet. It’s become that you need to sit together and plan things out. That’s the new thing,” he shared.

Talking about the beautiful thing of being in the same profession, Vicky said, “You understand that it’s not a 9-5 job, it’s not like you have a Saturday-Sunday off. One of the reasons why the proposal was so last minute was because at that time she was into Tiger shoot, there was a song coming and when there’s a song coming, she is a beast. So, we couldn’t plan things.”

4. Vicky Kaushal admits giving Katrina Kaif the silent treatment

When KJo asked him this question, Vicky was quick to grab the coffee-filled shot glass and was shocked that Kiara never gave Sid the silent treatment. Explaining why, he said, “For us, disagreement starts with a silent treatment.”

5. Vicky Kaushal shares the trick he uses to get what he wants from Katrina Kaif

When asked if he has cracked the code on how to get his partner to do what he wants, Vicky was quick to respond positively. Watching him, Kiara asked in shock, “You managed?” To this, the Sam Bahadur actor replied, “See Katrina is the perfect candidate for reverse psychology. If I want her to agree to what I want, I have to wholeheartedly, with abundance agree to what she wants. And then she turns around and she’s like ‘But, I see the point in what you’re saying’ and then she comes around,” he said adding with regret that he just realized that his wife now knows about this trick.

6. This is what Vicky Kaushal gave Katrina Kaif on their 1st anniversary

Vicky and Katrina might have fallen in love and are a couple now, but there are some things about each other that they gradually got to learn. The actor never understood art. However, the Tiger 3 actress is fond of it. Hence, on their first wedding anniversary, he gifted his wife a piece of art.

7. Vicky Kaushal reveals how Katrina Kaif introduced him to art

In the show, Vicky spilled that he has never really understood art. However, it was because of Katrina that he’s now aware of it. Sharing how it all happened, he said, “It was a process,” he said adding that those things are expensive. He explained, “But then she made me ease into it and showed me a lot of things and then I genuinely got into it. Then we really got something that spoke to us. Now, that wall is my favorite wall of the house.”

The seventh episode was indeed a fun one. You can watch the madness of Koffee With Karan 8 unfold on Disney+ Hotstar.

