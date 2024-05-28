10 best dialogues from Laapataa Ladies that got us thinking

Laapataa Ladies is currently ruling the OTT scene with its storyline and strong character portrayals. There are also some of the best dialogues from Laapataa Ladies that have been housed in the minds of the audience.

The movie was first screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival last year before it was theatrically released on March 1, 2024. Not just cinephiles and critics, but several Bollywood stars also heaped praise on the masterpiece making it a commercial success.

Take a look at the 10 best dialogues from Kiran Rao’s comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies:

1. “Ek baar ghunghat le liye toh aage nahi neeche dekh k chalna seekho.”

While narrating the lives and struggles of two brides who get exchanged during a train journey, Kiran Rao also skillfully managed to highlight the grim reality of Indian society. From women forced to see the world behind ghunghat and burqa to being dependent on someone for their lives, the movie touched upon all these and more.

2. “Budbak hona sharam ka baat nhi hai. Budbak hone pe garv karna, ye sharam ka baat hai.”

One of the strong characters that is being highly lauded is Manju Maai who uses her Freedom of Expression wisely in the film. Chhaya Kadam aced the role of this single woman who broke free from the clutches of her toxic husband and decided to live a simple life even if it meant living alone.

3. “Hum budbak nhi hai, humko ghar ka sab kaam aata hai.”

This dialogue is delivered by Phool Kumari (played by Nitanshi Goel). With this, she testified to Maai’s claims that even today, some women in rural India are taught all the household chores but they barely know how to fend for themselves or even return to their homes in case they ever get lost. Education is one of the key factors here.

4. “Bina ghoonghat ke photo nahi khichwayenge, badnami hogi.”

Actress Pratibha Ranta also attracted a lot of positive attention with her portrayal of Jaya Singh/ Pushpa Rani. While she made people despise her character Pushpa at some points, the way her story unfolded at the end of the film changed everyone’s views for good. It came as an eye-opener to many, making us sympathize with the character.

5. “Ee desh me ladki logon ke saath hazaaron saalo se fraud ho raha hai, ooka naam hai bhale ghar ki bahu-beti.”

Manju Maai comes across as this opinionated and strong woman who might seem bitter to some, but she often spoke sense that left the moviegoers speechless. An advocator of women's empowerment, she made Phool Kumari realize her worth as a human being with emotions and capabilities that are not just confined to the kitchen.

6. “Ghar ki auratein saas, nanad, devraani, jethani sabhi bann jaati hai. Saheli nahin ban paati ek doosre ki. Amma aap hum saheli ban sakte hain ka?”

Geeta Agrawal Sharma (Deepak's mother) delivered this best dialogue from Laapataa Ladies that somewhere made women rethink the bond they share with other females in the house. The competitive nature of taking charge of the household and seeking everyone’s attention and validation made them a villain in each other’s lives.

7. “Agar tum na hoti toh humko hum nahi milte.”

The two main protagonists in the film, Jaya and Phool, find their true selves upon getting lost in rural India. By the time they reunite with their families, they have already found a new hope and way to live the better life of their dreams.

8. “Khud ka saath akele khushi se rehna boht mushkil hai, Phool. Haan, ek baar seekh liye, koi tumko takleef nahi pahucha sakta.”

This is another best dialogue from Laapataa Ladies delivered by Manju Maai. This time, she touched upon loneliness and how many women fear living alone and prefer living in a toxic relationship with an abusive man. But as she rightly said, once someone has aced the art of living with oneself, there’s no looking back.

9. “Toh kaa ab auraton ki pasand ka khaana banega? Dikkat toh ee hai ki humko ab woh bhi yaad nahin ki humko kya pasand hai.”

One of the best scenes in the film was when Geeta highlighted the plight of scores of women in India. In her bid to cater to the family and keep them satisfied, how she forgets to take care of herself. How she barely does what she loves at some point and eventually forgets to care about her heart and herself.

10. “Dekh Phool, aurat anaaj ugaa bhi sakti hai, paka bhi sakti hia. Bachcha paida bhi kar sakti hia, bada bhi kar sakti hai.Dekhne jaaye toh auraton ko mardon ki kauno khaas zaroorat waise hai nahin. Par ee baat agar auraton ko pata chal gayi toh mard bichara ka baaja na bajj jayega?”

We have to conclude this list of best dialogues from the commercially successful movie Laapataa Ladies with this epic one that not just moved women but is a statement for all those minds who think women should be dependent on others. The movie also stars Sparsh Shrivastava.

This comedy-drama film, which was a commercial success, is sure to become a classic in the near future along with these best Laapataa Ladies dialogues. If you haven’t watched the movie already, this is your sign!

