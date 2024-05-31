Pinkvilla has successfully launched its new show 'Behind the Success' where viewers will witness their favorite actors sharing their experiences that they have never shared before. Our first guest on Behind the Success was Television heartthrob Karan Kundrra! Known for his flourishing career, good looks, and genuine persona, Karan has had a long career in the entertainment world.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra spoke about his personal and professional life experiences. When asked about the scope of actors to grow in the entertainment industry, Karan shared his point of view and spoke about Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Shrivastava.

Karan Kundrra reveals messaging Sparsh Shrivastava:

Karan Kundrra mentions how an actor keeps growing with every character and by watching content. He then said, "I have seen Laapataa Ladies. I messaged the actor (Sparsh Shrivastava) on Instagram saying, You've done a fabulous job.' Scope nahi tha fir bhi you have done such a fab job (There was no scope still you have done such a fab job). So you learn. You are constantly learning."

Watch Karan Kundrra's exclusive interview here-

In the same interview, Karan Kundrra spoke about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash, his journey in Bigg Boss 15, and opened up about his upcoming show, admitted having an interest in politics, and more.

Speaking about Karan Kundrra's personal life, the actor fell in love with actress Tejasswi Prakash during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Since then the duo has been going headstrong and dishing out major couple goals. The couple enjoys a massive fan following owing to their chemistry. Fans address them as 'TejRan' and consider them one of the most popular pairs in the industry. Considering their love for each other, Karan and Tejasswi are frequently asked about their marriage plans.

About Karan Kundrra's professional life:

The multi-talented Karan Kundrra has donned several hats to impress the fans. Be it hosting, acting, mentoring, or choosing to be himself on a reality show, Karan excelled in all and amassed millions of fans. Over the years, Karan has worked in numerous shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Roadies, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and more.

