Laapataa Ladies writer says she doesn’t like to call Kiran Rao’s directorial ‘feminist film’; Find out why

Laapataa Ladies has had a remarkable journey, from its theatrical release to becoming India's official entry to the Oscars. The film's writer, Sneha Desai, reflected on this journey and shared what makes Laapataa Ladies so unique. She also addressed the common perception of the film as being woman-centric, stating, "I don't think I'd like to call it a feminist film" as the film is not peachy or revolutionary.

In a chat with India Today, Sneha expressed her excitement over the film being selected as India's official entry for the Oscars. While acknowledging that there are still several benchmarks for the movie to clear before reaching the final nominations, she felt it was important to enjoy the present moment.

Sneha highlighted that, "I don't think I'd like to call it a feminist film. It does talk about women, women empowerment, but it does not wear its feminism on its sleeves. We are trying to address a lot of issues in a very tongue-in-cheek way. Also, we are trying to ask women to find solutions to their problems within the periphery of the structure we are living in."

She described the selection as a victory and mentioned that the entire team, including the cast and crew, was thrilled. Though the journey ahead would be long and challenging, she emphasized that they were currently enjoying the experience.

Advertisement

The film revolves around two brides who are unintentionally exchanged at a railway station, leading to a series of misadventures, comedy, and important life lessons. This unique premise makes Laapataa Ladies one of the fastest-paced cinematic experiences of our time. Despite the story's focus on women's empowerment and the importance of making thoughtful life choices, Sneha believes it should not be categorized as a "feminist film."

She mentioned that their intention was not to portray women as revolutionaries or rebels in a stereotypical sense. Instead, they aimed to encourage women to take small steps toward independence, whether financially or emotionally. These small life lessons were central to the film's message, and she emphasized that they did not want to engage in any form of male bashing. She expressed a desire for their male characters to be portrayed as wonderful, grounded, and warm, believing they successfully achieved that balance.

In Laapataa Ladies, there is a striking contrast in the portrayal of male characters. The film retains their masculinity while also depicting them as vulnerable, in love, and eager to provide care and support to women. Sneha emphasized the significance of avoiding any form of "male-bashing" to ensure the film resonates with a wide range of audiences.

Advertisement

She expressed the belief that the two primary genders should complement rather than compete with each other. According to her, men and women are meant to be collaborators in all aspects of life. This message was central to what they wanted their film to convey. She noted that whether in a rural or urban setting, good men and women are present everywhere, and meaningful friendships can thrive. The key, she emphasized, is to keep one's heart and soul in the right place.

Laapataa Ladies powerfully explores the theme of a woman's identity, using the ghoonghat (veil) as a symbol of stereotypes. Sneha explained its significance in advancing the story, noting that it is about discovering one’s identity, whether with or without the veil. She mentioned that the ghoonghat serves merely as a trigger for the narrative to progress. The unfolding of events, characterized by a delightful mix of errors, coincidences, and plotting, creates a captivating comedic journey.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Anniversary: This UNSEEN PIC of groom helping actress during Mehendi is proof of their strong bond