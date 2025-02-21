Latest OTT Releases This Week: 20 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 and more

This week is filled with exciting OTT releases, including the film Kaushaljis vs Kaushal, the show CID, and more. The audience has the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the best latest OTT releases this week on different platforms.

1. Kaushaljis vs Kaushal

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Kaushaljis vs Kaushal is a family drama film starring Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chadha, Pavail Gulatie, and Isha Talwar. It revolves around Yug Kaushal, who falls in love and takes his partner to meet his parents. He gets the shock of his life when his parents tell him about their wish to get a divorce.

2. Oops Ab Kya?

Release Date: February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The cast of Oops Ab Kya? includes Shweta Basu Prasad, Aashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan, and Amy Aela. The series is an official adaptation of the American show Jane the Virgin.

3. Crime Beat

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 OTT Platform: ZEE5

Crime Beat is a series starring Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Rahul Bhat, Sai Tamhankar, and more. It revolves around Abhishek, who wants to become a top crime journalist. His life is affected by a fugitive gangster.

4. ⁠Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 11

Release Date: February 17, 2025

February 17, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 11 brings new adventures and interactive experiences. The series is about Gabby and her feline friends playing with her dollhouse.

5. Court of Gold

Release Date: February 18, 2025

February 18, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Court of Gold is a docuseries about men's basketball teams as they battle for the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

6. Too Hot to Handle: Germany Season 2

Release Date: February 18, 2025

February 18, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle: Germany Season 2 brings together ten gorgeous singles in a tropical paradise. They have to give importance to emotional connection if they want to win the prize money.

7. ⁠Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode

Release Date: February 18, 2025

February 18, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode is a comedy special. It features Rosebud Baker’s hilarious and heartfelt take on motherhood.

8. My Family

Release Date: February 19, 2025

February 19, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

My Family is a six-episode series about a terminally ill man who prepares the people closest to him to take care of his kids after his passing.

9. ⁠Zero Day

Release Date: February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Zero Day is a political thriller limited series with Robert De Niro in the lead. It follows a former US President who is called out of retirement to find the source of a deadly cyberattack.

10. Sammelanam

Release Date: February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 OTT Platform: ETV Win

Sammelanam is a Telugu web series starring Priya Vadlamani, Ganaaditya, Vinay Abhishek, Srikanth Gurram, and more. It explores themes of “love, laughter, and a crazy love triangle.”

11. Daaku Maharaaj

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Urvashi Rautela starrer Daaku Maharaaj has been released on OTT. The film is a Telugu action drama about a man protecting a young girl.

12. Bottle Radha

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 OTT Platform: Aha

Bottle Radha is a comedy drama film with Guru Somasundaram and Sanchana Natarajan in the lead. It revolves around Radha Mani and his life in a de-addiction center.

13. Thanupp

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 OTT Platform: Manorama MAX

Thanupp is a Malayalam movie that follows two lovers, portrayed by Nidheesh Nambiar and Jibiya, who appear to be keeping a secret from the locals.

14. Vanangaan

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 OTT Platform: Tentkotta

Vanangaan, starring Arun Vijay in the lead, is a Tamil film about a deaf-mute man named Koti who stands against injustice in spite of his disability.

15. Selfie

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 OTT Platform: Simply South

Featuring GV Prakash, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and more, Selfie is a Tamil action thriller. The movie is about a hot-headed engineering student and an underground college admissions racket.

16. My Dearest Nemesis

Release Date: February 17, 2025

February 17, 2025 OTT Platform: TVING

My Dearest Nemesis is a South Korean series starring Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook. It is a classic rivals-to-lovers trope.

17. Undercover High School

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 OTT Platform: Wavve, Viu

Seo Kang-joon starrer series Undercover High School is an action comedy about a man who is sent to a high school on an undercover mission.

18. Buried Hearts

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Buried Hearts is a thrilling revenge drama starring Park Hyung-sik in the lead role. It is a high-stakes battle of ambition and power.

19. 7 Days Live

Release Date: February 22, 2025

February 22, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

7 Days Live is an interactive reality show with popular comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Several creators will be locked for seven days.

20. CID Season 2

Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The new season of Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava’s popular crime show CID is now available on Netflix.