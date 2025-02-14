Latest OTT Releases This Week: 21 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 and more

This week is filled with exciting OTT releases, including the film Dhoom Dhaam, the series The White Lotus Season 3, and more. The audience has the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest OTT releases this week on different platforms.

1. Dhoom Dhaam

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The wedding-themed action comedy Dhoom Dhaam stars Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the lead. The film directed by Rishab Seth is about a newlywed couple who are chased by goons on their first night.

2. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Release Date: February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story follows two strangers, Bobby and Rishi, played by Kaveri Kapur and Vardhaan Puri. In the film, they meet in a foreign country and fall in love. It is directed by Kunal Kohli.

3. Pyaar Testing

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: ZEE5

Starring Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur, Pyaar Testing is a rom-com series. Amrita and Dhruv decide to live together to test their compatibility before getting married. Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty are the directors.

4. Surviving Black Hawk Down

Release Date: February 10, 2025

February 10, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Surviving Black Hawk Down is a historical docu-series. It is based on the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia. The three episodes feature interviews with survivors.

5. Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3

Release Date: February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The last five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 have been released. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and more, the karate saga sees the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.

6. Dog Days Out

Release Date: February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The eight-episode kid-friendly series Dog Days Out sees the favorite toys of the dogs coming alive when their humans are away.

7. The Exchange Season 2

Release Date: February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The Exchange Season 2 will follow Farida and Munira as they navigate Kuwait's male-dominated stock market. The stock queens are ready to face new challenges in their journey.

8. Love Is Blind Season 8

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The popular reality show Love Is Blind has returned for its eighth season. It features a new set of singles based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who embark on this journey of love. The first six episodes are now available to stream.

9. Yellowjackets Season 3

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Paramount+ with Showtime

Yellowjackets is a thrilling series about a high school girls' soccer team who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. It stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and more.

10. Valeria Season 4

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The Spanish comedy drama series follows four friends as they deal with life, love, and careers. Valeria Season 4 is the final installment and promises fans an unforgettable conclusion.

11. Last Week Tonight Season 12

Release Date: February 16, 2025

February 16, 2025 OTT Platform: Max/HBO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is a satirical look at the current events in the US and around the world. Season 12 of the talk show is back to entertain and inform the viewers.

12. The White Lotus Season 3

Release Date: February 16, 2025

February 16, 2025 OTT Platform: Max

The White Lotus is a popular comedy drama anthology series. It is back with the third season, which will see new guests checking in at the resort. Their peaceful vacation in Thailand takes a wild turn.

13. Kadhalikka Neramillai

Release Date: February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen starrer Tamil romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai was released in theaters earlier this year. It is about two individuals who are destined to fall in love.

14. Marco

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, has been released on OTT after entertaining the audience in theaters. The action thriller is about the titular character’s journey of revenge.

15. Max

Release Date: February 15, 2025

February 15, 2025 OTT Platform: ZEE5

Max is another theatrical film set to debut on OTT. The Kannada action thriller revolves around the character of Kichcha Sudeep, who plays the role of a police officer.

16. Manorajyam

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Manorajyam is a Malayalam movie about a businessman who tests the loyalty of his wife after becoming aware of his friend’s infidelity.

17. Friendly Rivalry

Release Date: February 10, 2025

February 10, 2025 OTT Platform: U+ Mobile TV

The mystery thriller series Friendly Rivalry follows a transfer student who finds herself caught in the web of her classmates' hidden ambitions.

18. Melo Movie

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Melo Movie is a romantic series set against the backdrop of the entertainment industry. Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young’s characters navigate love and career challenges.

19. The Witch

Release Date: February 15, 2025

February 15, 2025 OTT Platform: Viki

The South Korean series The Witch stars Jin-young and Roh Jeong-eui. The story is about a girl who is labeled a witch and a man who loves her despite the allegations.

20. Yeh Kya Bana Diya

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Yeh Kya Bana Diya is a cooking reality show featuring celebrated chef Ranveer Brar. Contestants will showcase their culinary skills to the chef but with a unique twist.

21. Love Life Lafde

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Love Life Lafde is a talk show hosted by Zakir Khan. It explores modern relationships and features celebrities talking about their love lives and breakups.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!