Kaushaljis vs Kaushal: Pavail Gulatie opens up about being part of film; ‘This is a must watch family...’

The official announcement of Kaushaljis vs Kaushal was made recently. Starring Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chadha, Pavail Gulatie, and Isha Talwar, the film was released on OTT today, February 21, 2025. Pavail opened up about the project and revealed why he chose to be a part of it. He called it a ‘must watch’ family film.

Talking about Kaushaljis vs Kaushal, Pavail Gulatie shared that he loved the script of the film, and he even sent it to his parents. He said that they approved of the script as well. He found the movie ‘sweet’ and relatable.

Pavail revealed that it was his first collaboration with director Seemaa Desai. He stated that he was always excited to work with women as they pampered him a lot. He said that it also happened on this set. The actor mentioned Umesh Shukla and Parag Desai’s involvement in the film and expressed his excitement.

He further added, “So I had a lovely time, and I believe this is a must watch family film, and to top this all was my love for Agra’s Petha, and I got to shoot in Agra, so that was really fun.”

The official trailer of Kaushaljis vs Kaushal was unveiled by the makers a few days ago. The 1-minute, 24-second trailer follows Yug Kaushal, who falls in love and takes his partner to meet his parents. However, Yug’s parents shock him when they tell him about wanting a divorce.

The caption of the post read, “Beta bola- ‘modern bano’ …. Papa- Mummy ne seriously le liya! Ab hoga small town Kannauj me full emotional hungama! (Son said- ‘Become modern’…. Papa- Mummy took it seriously! Now there will be full emotional uproar in small town Kannauj!).”

Alongside Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chadha, Pavail Gulatie, and Isha Talwar, Kaushaljis vs Kaushal also stars Deeksha Joshi, Grusha Kapoor, Brijendra Kala and Ashish Chowdhry in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Seemaa Desai. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Parag Desai under the banners Jio Studios, Merry Go Round Studios and Mumbai Talkeez.

Kaushaljis vs Kaushal started streaming on JioHotstar from February 21, 2025.