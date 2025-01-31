Latest OTT Releases This Week: 23 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and more

The latest OTT releases this week offer a thrilling blend of suspense, drama, and humor. The Storyteller starring Paresh Rawal unveils the deeper, heartfelt journey of an eccentric elder, while Pushpa 2 Reloaded dives into a gripping tale of power and position. With fresh storylines and standout performances, these titles are set to keep you hooked.

1. The Storyteller

Release Date: January 28, 2025

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Storyteller takes viewers on an emotional journey, inspired by Satyajit Ray's Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro. Paresh Rawal plays Tarini Khuro, an eccentric elderly man celebrated for his captivating stories. As his tales unfold, they gradually reveal a more profound and heartfelt side of his character.

2. The Secrets of the Shiledars

Release Date: January 31, 2025

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Secrets of the Shiledars introduces Rajeev Khandelwal as the newly appointed chief of the Shiledars, a secretive order dedicated to guarding the legendary treasure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the story unfolds, he becomes embroiled in the mystery surrounding their mission.

3. The Recruit Season 2 in Hindi

Release Date: January 30, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Season 2 of The Recruit catapults CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks into a high-stakes espionage operation in South Korea, only to uncover that the real danger may stem from within the CIA.

4. Pushpa 2 Reloaded

Release Date: January 30, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

The gripping tale follows Pushpa (Allu Arjun) as he dominates the red sandalwood smuggling trade, boldly humiliates officer Shekhawat, and schemes to crown Siddappa as Chief Minister to expand his empire globally. In a fierce quest for vengeance, Shekhawat tries to derail Pushpa’s plans, but Pushpa stays a step ahead, orchestrating a clever ruse by sending counterfeit sandalwood to Chennai.

5. Identity

Release Date: January 31, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

In Identity, Haran Shankar, a skilled martial artist with OCD shaped by a traumatic past, gets drawn into solving a city’s chilling crime spree. With the help of his artistic talent and an eyewitness’s photographic memory, he aids the investigation. As secrets unravel, the case takes darker, unexpected turns, culminating in a jaw-dropping twist.

6. Pothugadda

Release Date: January 30, 2025

OTT Platform: ETV Win

In Pothugadda, a couple’s romantic getaway turns into a nightmare when their bus is seized by mysterious hijackers. Stranded and desperate, they are thrust into a harrowing battle for survival. What starts as a love story spirals into a gripping tale of danger and resilience.

7. 90:00 Minutes

Release Date: January 27, 2025

OTT Platform: Manorama Max, SimplySouth

90:00 Minutes unfolds the gripping tale of Ancy and Cibi, two women caught in a deadly predicament when they become trapped inside a CNG pipeline while retrieving vital documents. With danger closing in and only 90 minutes on the clock, the tension escalates as they race against time to outwit catastrophe and secure their survival.

8. Bioscope

Release Date: January 31, 2025

OTT Platform: Aha

Bioscope delves into the journey of Sankagiri Rajkumar and the creation of his debut film, Vengayam, a bold critique of superstition. Rooted in personal tragedy, the story is set in Salem, where Rajkumar’s farming family faces devastation after an astrologer’s dire prediction drives his brother to despair and tragedy. Overwhelmed by grief, Rajkumar channels his pain into crafting Vengayam, turning his loss into a powerful cinematic statement.

9. Thiru Manickam

Release Date: January 31, 2025

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Manickam tells the story of a lottery shop owner who, despite his family’s struggles, chooses honesty when an elderly man unknowingly picks the jackpot. As Manickam attempts to return the ticket, he faces resistance from his own family, police accusations, and many challenges. His unwavering integrity, inspired by a childhood lesson, ultimately brings him public recognition, government support for his family, and a lasting impact on his community.

10. Babygirl

Release Date: January 28, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video, Apple TV+

In Babygirl, a high-powered CEO throws caution to the wind and embarks on a risky affair with a much younger intern, portrayed by Harris Dickinson. The film explores the complexities of power and attraction in a professional setting.

11. Mythic Quest Season 4

Release Date: January 29, 2025

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

In Mythic Quest Season 4, the team faces the challenges of adapting to changing industry trends, balancing workplace relationships, and navigating personal lives in the fast-paced gaming industry.

12. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Release Date: January 29, 2025

OTT Platform: Disney+

The series begins with a pivotal change in Parker's origin where Midtown High is attacked during a battle between Doctor Strange and an alien monster, leading to his transfer to a new school. This event creates an alternate timeline, altering Spidey’s introduction to the MCU while still referencing his original narrative. A notable twist is the absence of Uncle Ben, removing the iconic moment where Ben’s death drives Peter's sense of responsibility.

13. America Manhunt: O.J. Simpson

Release Date: January 29, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

This documentary takes a fresh look at the infamous O.J. Simpson trial, revisiting the 1990s case that gripped the nation. It offers new perspectives and reveals untold details about the high-stakes courtroom drama.

14. The Recruit Season 2

Release Date: January 30, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

In Season 2 of The Recruit, CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks is thrust into a dangerous espionage mission in South Korea, only to discover that the greatest threats may lie within his own agency. Picking up from the intense Season 1 finale, Owen faces escalating challenges while navigating the complex world of international intelligence and CIA politics. Themes of loyalty, trust, and the murky world of espionage are explored as Owen's skills and resolve are put to the ultimate test.

15. You're Cordially Invited

Release Date: January 30, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

A destination wedding takes a wild turn when two families arrive at a remote resort to find their accommodations double-booked, sparking a series of hilarious and chaotic mishaps.

16. Mo Season 2

Release Date: January 30, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

In Season 2 of Mo, Mo Najjar (Amer) finds himself stuck at the border, racing against time to get home before his family's asylum hearing. With no passport, he relies on his wits and determination to overcome the odds. Upon returning to Houston, he faces a strained relationship with Maria and a new rival jeopardizing his future dreams of returning to Palestine.

17. Bad Genius

Release Date: January 31, 2025

OTT Platform: Lionsgate

Genius returns with an exciting new season, plunging into the dangerous world of academic fraud. Led by the sharp and calculating Lynn (Callina Liang), a group of gifted students orchestrates an elaborate cheating operation with worldwide consequences. As the plot thickens, relationships unravel, and moral boundaries become increasingly uncertain.

18. The Snow Girl Season 2

Release Date: January 31, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game continues the gripping saga from Javier Castillo’s novel series. Milena Smit returns as Miren Rojo, diving into a chilling investigation involving an elite school connected to the disappearances and murders of two young girls. Partnering with Jaime (Miki Esparbé), an investigative journalist on the run from his past, Miren seeks answers while navigating the complexities of their intertwined fates.

19. The Pitt

Release Date: January 31, 2025

OTT Platform: Max

The Pitt is a compelling medical drama set in a Pittsburgh hospital, delving into the intense personal and professional challenges faced by healthcare workers.

20. A Real Pain

Release Date: January 31, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

A Real Pain tracks the journey of estranged cousins traveling across Poland to honor their grandmother. Along the way, they’re forced to confront unresolved family tensions and uncover deep-seated conflicts that have haunted them for years.

21. The Wild Robot

Release Date: January 31, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Wild Robot is an animated tale about Roz, a robot stranded on an island after a shipwreck. As she struggles to survive, she forms a surprising bond with the island's creatures, learning the power of connection and adaptation.

22. Queer

Release Date: January 31, 2025

OTT Platform: Mubi

Queer is a film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel, set in 1950s Mexico City. It follows an American expatriate caught in a tumultuous romance that defies the social norms of the era, exploring themes of desire and identity.

23. 1923 Season 1

Release Date: February 1, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

1923 Season 1, a prequel to Yellowstone, delves into the Dutton family's journey in early 20th-century Montana. The series highlights their battle against prohibition, drought, and economic hardships.

