Latest OTT Releases This Week: 24 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and more

The latest OTT releases this week offer a thrilling blend of suspense, drama, and humor. From Sanya Malhotra’s slice of life Mrs. to Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer. With fresh storylines and standout performances, these titles are set to keep you hooked.

1. Mrs.

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

Mrs. is a Hindi film about a trained dancer who struggles to balance her dreams with the expectations of married life. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

2. The Mehta Boys

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Mehta Boys is centered around Amay Mehta (Avinash Tiwary), a Mumbai-based architect navigating both his career and personal life with the added complication of his strained relationship with his father, Shiv (Boman Irani).

3. Bada Naam Karenge

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

The story revolves around a Gen Z couple, Rishabh and Surbhi, navigating their love amidst the challenges of family dynamics and a pandemic, all while trying to chase their dreams and uphold traditional family values.

4. The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

The series spans three episodes, exploring the historical context of cricket as a bridge of diplomacy between India and Pakistan. Legends of the game like Virender Sehwag, R Ashwin, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Saurav Ganguly, and Waqar Younis share their personal experiences.

5. Baby John

Release Date: February 5, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Baby John follows the life of Inspector Satya Verma (Varun Dhawan), who goes by the alias Baby John and lives a seemingly peaceful life in Kerala with his daughter Khushi (Zara Zyanna) and his old friend, Ram Sevak (Rajpal Yadav).

6. Medical Dreams

Release Date: February 4, 2025

OTT Platform: TVF's Girliyapa YouTube

The show delves into the struggles, perseverance, and personal growth of those preparing for the NEET, which is India's gateway to medical schools. Medical Dreams features a talented ensemble cast led by Sharman Joshi in the pivotal role of Subrat Sinha.

7. Bogotá: City Of The Lost

Release Date: February 4, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

The crime thriller stars Song Joong Ki as Gukhee, a man who moves to Bogota post-1997 IMF crisis. Struggling to adjust, he meets Sergeant Park (Kwon Hae Hyo), a key figure in the smuggling trade, who enlists him for a dangerous operation.

8. Newtopia

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Newtopia is a zombie rom-com that follows an insecure soldier and his beautiful girlfriend during a zombie apocalypse in Seoul. As the city falls apart, the couple struggles to survive and reunite. It stars K-Pop star BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

9. The Scandal of Chunhwa

Release Date: February 6, 2025

OTT Platform: TVING

The Scandal of Chunhwa is an 18+ romance sageuk set in the fictional Dongbangguk, following a heartbroken princess seeking love on her own terms. As she searches for a mystery artist who painted her in erotic chunhwa, she encounters a notorious womanizer and the most eligible bachelor.

10. Kick Kick Kick Kick

Release Date: February 5, 2025

OTT Platform: Wavve, Viki, and Kocowa

Kick Kick Kick Kick is an office sitcom about a washed-up actor and a former variety show PD who start a new content production house, Kick Kick Kick Kick Company, aiming for 3 million subscribers.

11. Devaki Nandana Vasudeva

Release Date: February 8, 2025

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Devaki Nandana Vasudeva is a 2024 Telugu action movie about a ruthless ruler, Kamsa Raju, who is tormented by a prophecy that his sister's third child will kill him.

12. Dark

Release Date: February 5, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The movie Dark, which is the Telugu dub version of the Tamil movie Black, focuses on the life of a young couple who moves into a serene row house in hopes of a more peaceful and private house. However, unbeknownst to them, the house has a history of an anomaly related to a supermoon effect.

13. 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: SUNNXT

The plot of 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa is set within a typical Telugu Brahmin household in Tirupati. Presenting family-rooted humor, the film narrates incidents faced by a young mother after her son fails to secure passing marks in his examinations.

14. Game Changer

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The story of Game Changer revolves around Ram Nandan who qualifies as a district magistrate through the UPSC exam and is assigned to Visakhapatnam. While traveling to his posting, he is ambushed by goons sent by his college rival, who is involved in illegal sand mining under Minister Bobbili Mopidevi

15. Madraskaaran

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Sathya, also known as Sathyamoorthy, is an engineer turned farmer living a peaceful life in Kovilpatti with his father and wife, Meera. His life takes a drastic turn when he is attacked by a group of unknown assailants.

16. Daaku Maharaaj (Tentative)

Release Date: February 9, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

A daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a "king without a kingdom."

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers and brothers Mario and Luigi are transported through a mysterious pipe to a magical new world. But when the siblings are separated, an epic adventure begins.

17. Kinda Pregnant

Release Date: February 5, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

When Lainy's plan to settle down and start a family falls apart, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a lie and accidentally falls for her dream guy.

18. Apple Cider Vinegar

Release Date: February 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

The life of wellness guru Belle Gibson, who had a large social media following, where she pretended to be suffering from cancer but keeping the disease under control using self-care therapies. She confessed that none of it was true.

19. The Order

Release Date: February 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

A string of violent robberies in the Pacific Northwest leads veteran FBI agent Terry Husk to a white supremacist group; the group plans to overthrow the federal government.

20. Sweet Magnolias Season 4

Release Date: February 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

In the fourth season of Sweet Magnolias, the narrative resumes a year after the events of season three, focusing on the enduring friendship of Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen as they navigate new personal and professional challenges in Serenity.

21. The Kardashians Season 6

Release Date: February 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Disney+

In the new season, With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.

22. Clean Slate

Release Date: February 6, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The plot of Clean Slate revolves around Harry, an old-fashioned car wash owner, and his estranged child, Desiree. After years of separation, Desiree, a proud trans woman, returns home to Alabama to repair their fractured relationship.

23. We Live in Time

Release Date: February 7, 2025

OTT Platform: HBO Max

We Live in Time tells the story of Almut, a talented chef, and Tobias, a recently divorced man, who fall deeply in love after a chance encounter, but their relationship is profoundly tested when a hidden truth about Almut's health emerges, forcing them to confront the fragility of life and cherish every moment together, as the narrative jumps through different time periods of their relationship, highlighting key moments of joy and heartbreak.

24. Spencer

Release Date: February 8, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

During a Christmas holiday at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Princess Diana, grappling with mental health challenges, contemplates ending her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles. The film Spencer portrays this period, highlighting Diana's struggles within the royal family.

